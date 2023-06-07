What questions do you have about the PGA-LIV merger? Ask The Post.

Given the rancor and litigation among all those parties over the past year, this development shook the sport to its core. There may be more questions than answers at this point, but given how important this news was, we thought it would be appropriate to host an impromptu, “emergency” Q&A session, and to bring in my colleague Rick Maese — who has done much of our reporting on the LIV/PGA Tour battle — to help provide some clarity. We’ll do our best on a story that will be shifting even as we write.