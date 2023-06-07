What questions do you have about the PGA-LIV merger? Ask The Post.

Tuesday’s news qualified as stunning: The breakaway, Saudi-backed LIV Golf series will join its commercial operations with that of the PGA Tour and the Europe-based DP World Tour to form a new, global venue for professional golf.
We will begin answering questions at noon on Wednesday, but as always, it helps if you get those questions in early. Please do so at the link below, and we’ll see you for lunch!
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of golf:
Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.