What questions do you have about the PGA-LIV merger? Ask The Post.

June 7, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that it will merge with LIV Golf. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Tuesday’s news qualified as stunning: The breakaway, Saudi-backed LIV Golf series will join its commercial operations with that of the PGA Tour and the Europe-based DP World Tour to form a new, global venue for professional golf.

Given the rancor and litigation among all those parties over the past year, this development shook the sport to its core. There may be more questions than answers at this point, but given how important this news was, we thought it would be appropriate to host an impromptu, “emergency” Q&A session, and to bring in my colleague Rick Maese — who has done much of our reporting on the LIV/PGA Tour battle — to help provide some clarity. We’ll do our best on a story that will be shifting even as we write.

