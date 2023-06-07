Rory McIlroy, long a critic of LIV Golf, takes a different stance after deal

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — For more than a year, Rory McIlroy railed against LIV Golf. On Wednesday, he declared his acceptance of a deal that made the PGA Tour and its Saudi-funded rival partners in the future of the sport. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Whether you like it or not, [Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is] going to keep spending money in golf,” he said at a news conference ahead of the Canadian Open. “At least the PGA Tour controls where that money is spent.”

McIlroy called the deal good for golf.

“I look 10 years down the line, I think ultimately this is going to be good for the game of professional golf,” he said. “I think it unifies it and secures its financial future.”

McIlroy’s reaction had been a topic of interest since the PGA Tour announced Tuesday that it planned to partner with the Saudis on a new organization that will oversee golf. If finalized, the deal would end the messy litigation that arose from the formation of LIV 18 months ago, in exchange for making the Saudis the biggest investor in the Tour.

McIlroy, along with PGA Tour leadership, had decried LIV and Saudi influence for months, but Wednesday he struck a tone of reconciliation mixed with inevitability.

“If you’re thinking about one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds in the world, would you rather have them as a partner?” he asked.

Of accepting the partnership with the Saudi government, which has been widely accused of attempting to invest in professional sports to distract from the country’s human rights abuses, he added: “I’ve come to terms with it. I see what’s happened in other sports and businesses and honestly I’ve just resigned myself to the fact that this is what’s going to happen. It’s very hard to keep up with people who have more money than anyone else.”

While many golfers found out about the deal Tuesday morning, McIlroy said he had been aware that the two sides were talking. He spoke with PGA Tour executive Jimmy Dunne early Tuesday and was briefed on the announcement.

McIlroy had been the player face of the PGA Tour’s opposition to LIV, at least until recently.

“What it’s done to the world of men’s professional golf is ripped it apart, which is unfortunate,” the four-time major winner said of LIV in August after winning last year’s Tour Championship. “I think there are ways to mend that and bring it back together. But with everything else that’s going on right now, I don’t see that happening any time in the future.”

Later in 2022, he said LIV Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman “needs to go. I think he just needs to exit stage left.” He also paired with Tiger Woods to rally support for the PGA Tour at a players-only meeting in August before a tournament in Delaware.

But McIlroy also talked last summer about the need for a conversation between the PGA Tour and those responsible for Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, saying a significant influx of money could be beneficial for the players if “done in the right way.”

“I don’t want them to own golf like they’re trying to do, but if they can sort of come and play nicely in the whole ecosystem, I think it could be a good thing,” McIlroy said.

Ahead of last month’s PGA Championship, McIlroy said he didn’t want to speculate when asked where he thought professional golf would be in three years. Later — when asked if he was going to avoid making comments about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf battle — he simply said, “Yeah.”

