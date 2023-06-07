Taking stock of the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Capitals no longer with the team

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For a player to get his name engraved on the Stanley Cup, he must have played in at least 41 regular season games or at least one game in the Stanley Cup finals for that year’s winning team. Twenty-two Washington Capitals players met the criteria after the franchise captured its first title on June 7, 2018. Five years later, only six of those players — Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie, Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson — remain on the roster.

Such turnover isn’t unusual — the St. Louis Blues have only six players remaining from their 2019 championship team, for instance — but it’s a reminder of how quickly rosters change. Here’s a look at what became of the Capitals’ Cup-winning players (and coach) who are no longer with the team, in order of their departure.

Barry Trotz

On June 18, 2018, only six days after the Capitals celebrated their title with a parade down Constitution Avenue, Barry Trotz made the surprising decision to resign as head coach. Trotz, who wanted more of a raise than the Capitals were willing to pay him, was hired by the New York Islanders three days later. He went 152-102 in four seasons with New York before being fired in May 2022, and recently replaced the retired David Poile as the general manager for the Nashville Predators. Meanwhile, Spencer Carbery, who was hired last month, will be the Capitals’ third coach since Trotz stepped down.

Philipp Grubauer

On June 22, 2018, the Capitals traded Grubauer and veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik to the Colorado Avalanche for the 47th pick in the 2018 NHL draft, which they used to select winger Kody Clark.

Grubauer started 28 games in goal during the regular season and earned the starting job for the playoffs, but was replaced by Braden Holtby after Washington lost the first two games of its first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He wouldn’t play another minute for the Capitals.

The 37-year-old Orpik wasn’t gone for long. After the Avalanche bought out the remainder of his contract to make him a free agent, the Capitals signed him to a one-year deal a month later. Grubauer helped lead the Seattle Kraken to the second round of the playoffs this season.

Jay Beagle

On July 1, 2018, Beagle signed as a free agent with the Vancouver Canucks. The winger, who had seven goals and 15 assists in 79 regular season games in 2017-18, became the first player to win an ECHL, AHL and NHL title, and was the Capitals’ longest-tenured player after Ovechkin and Backstrom. Beagle, a fan favorite in Washington, played three seasons with Vancouver. He has been out of the league since appearing in 33 games for the Arizona Coyotes during the 2021-22 season.

Alex Chiasson

On Oct. 2, 2018, Chiasson signed as a free agent with the Edmonton Oilers. The 32-year-old winger had six goals and three assists in 20 games for the Detroit Red Wings last season after signing a one-year deal on March 3.

Madison Bowey

On Feb. 22, 2019, the Capitals traded Bowey and a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft to Detroit for defenseman Nick Jensen and a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft. Bowey, Washington’s second-round pick in 2013, had 18 points in 84 games over two seasons with the Capitals. The 28-year-old defenseman spent last season with Laval Rocket, the Montreal Canadiens’ AHL affiliate.

Matt Niskanen

On June 14, 2019, in a salary cap-clearing move, the Capitals traded Niskanen to the Philadelphia Flyers for fellow defenseman Radko Gudas. Niskanen, who spent five seasons with Washington, announced his retirement in October 2020.

Brooks Orpik

On June 25, 2019, Orpik announced his retirement. Orpik, who began working in the Capitals’ player development department a few months later, completed his degree from Boston College in 2022.

Andre Burakovsky

On June 28, 2019, the Capitals traded Burakovsky to the Avalanche for second- and third-round picks in the 2020 NHL draft. Washington’s 2013 first-round pick was one of the heroes of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in 2018, when he scored two goals in a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 28-year-old won a second Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022 and signed as a free agent with Seattle after the season.

Brett Connolly

On July 1, 2019, Connolly signed as a free agent with the Florida Panthers. The Canadian forward played three seasons with Washington and is perhaps best remembered for getting the Super Mario Bros. character Bowser tattooed on his arm while casually eating a slice of pizza during the bender that followed the Capitals’ triumph. He spent the 2022-23 season in Switzerland’s National League.

Devante Smith-Pelly

On Sept. 4, 2019, Smith-Pelly signed a professional tryout agreement with the Calgary Flames after the Capitals opted not to re-sign the free agent forward. After the Flames released him later that month, Smith-Pelly signed with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL. Smith-Pelly scored seven goals for the Capitals during the 2018 playoffs, including one on a dazzling, diving shot that tied Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals. He announced his retirement in December 2022 and called his time in Washington “the most amazing experience” of his life.

Chandler Stephenson

On Dec. 2, 2019, the Capitals traded Stephenson to the Vegas Golden Knights for a fifth-round draft pick in the 2021 NHL draft. Stephenson played in all 24 playoff games during the Capitals’ Cup run, registering two goals and five assists. After tallying 65 points in 81 regular season games this season, he has eight playoff goals for the Golden Knights, who are two wins shy of winning their first Stanley Cup.

Christian Djoos

On Feb. 24, 2020, the Capitals traded Djoos to the Anaheim Ducks for Daniel Sprong. The 28-year-old defenseman, who appeared in 22 of Washington’s 24 playoff games in 2018, spent the past two seasons playing in Switzerland.

Braden Holtby

On Oct. 9, 2020, Holtby signed as a free agent with Vancouver, ending his memorable tenure in Washington. The 2008 fourth-round draft pick had spent his entire 10-year NHL career with the Capitals. He was dominant after replacing Grubauer in net three games into Washington’s 2018 playoff run, registering back-to-back shutouts in Games 6 and 7 of the Eastern Conference finals and making one of the greatest saves in NHL playoff history in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals. Holtby, who played for the Dallas Stars in 2021-22, was sidelined for the entire 2022-23 season.

Jakub Vrana

On April 12, 2021, the Capitals traded Vrana and a couple of draft picks to Detroit for Anthony Mantha. Vrana, who was one of the stars of Washington’s Stanley Cup celebration, was traded to the St. Louis Blues in March.

Michal Kempny

On July 24, 2022, Kempny signed as a free agent with Seattle. After failing to crack the Kraken’s roster out of training camp, the defenseman signed a two-year contract with HC Sparta Praha in his native Czech Republic.

Dmitry Orlov

On Feb. 23, 2023, the Capitals traded Orlov to the Boston Bruins along with Garnet Hathaway. The defenseman scored 60 goals and had 196 assists in 11 seasons with Washington.

Lars Eller

On March 1, 2023, the Capitals traded Eller to Colorado for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft as part of their sell-off before the deadline. Eller had 87 goals and 121 assists in seven seasons with Washington. He was also responsible for one of the most memorable goals in franchise history — the game-winning tally in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals, which ignited a celebration in his native Denmark.

