Vanderbilt visiting White House to celebrate national bowling title

The Commodores announced Wednesday the 10-women team will be attending the White House’s College Athlete Day Celebration. Vanderbilt won its third national title in bowling April 15 in Las Vegas , and coach John Williamson said it’s a tremendous honor to represent NCAA bowling at the White House.

“We were fortunate to have been the first bowling team invited to the White House back in 2007, and that experience is one that everyone on the trip will always remember,” Williamson said. “We are looking forward to a very special day.”