This Johns Hopkins student believes AI can bolster hockey analytics

For the past year, Tad Berkery has balanced his coursework as a computer science student at Johns Hopkins University while developing a project he believes could one day help an NHL team win a Stanley Cup. The 21-year-old has analyzed whole seasons worth of data — “Millions and millions of plays,” he said — to build an AI-driven model that maps team’s faceoff performances to goal-scoring outcomes.

The result, according to Berkery, shows that general managers could be undervaluing faceoff wins and costing their teams goals, points and jobs. He’s convinced at least one team to listen to a presentation of his research in the coming weeks, which he hopes will mark another advance in how the sport uses certain metrics to analyze success.

While hockey is still catching up to other major professional sports in its relationship to data, most NHL teams have expanded their analytics departments in recent years and embraced new ways of thinking about the game. That push has encouraged students such as Berkery to compete for front-office jobs to help professional sports teams win, an aspiration that may have seemed far-fetched not that long ago.

“Career-wise, like one of my goals … I want to watch a game and see some amazing athletic feat happen out there and be like: A model I built, or something I discovered, is why we targeted that player,” Berkery said. “Obviously the full credit goes to the player making the play … but that would be really fulfilling to see.”

Berkery, a native of Herndon, Va., developed his hockey project along with Johns Hopkins students Chase Seibold, Justin Nam and Max Stevens as part of the school’s sports analytics club. The group set out to test the theory that faceoffs, which occur roughly 60 times per game, are undervalued in shaping puck possession between teams and could significantly influence the outcome of games.

The group built the model using the data of other analytical trailblazers in the sport, including Evolving Hockey and Corey Sznajder, who has tracked thousands of NHL games to create specialized data that includes passing and transition statistics, as well as zone entries and exits. Berkery and his team have developed their project at a time when there are still a lot of unexplored analytical corners of the sport, Sznajder said.

“There’s a lot of details to the game … exploring all the different game situations there are, some of the nuance gets lost in the general picture,” Sznajder said. “What a lot of what people want to do is add a systems element to analytics. What methods do we want to add to these players and how do we quantify it?”

Berkery and his team analyzed nearly 200,000 faceoffs. Each of those had around 850 data points attached. The group mapped those plays to write code and build their model, finding that each faceoff is worth about .015 goals on average. The model enables teams to analyze a player’s faceoff performance to evaluate his effectiveness, allowing staffers to simulate how a player would perform on their team in any given role — and how much better their team would perform as a result. It could help general managers identify effective players at lower costs, Berkery said.

“Our kind of rule of thumb is that if you can win six more faceoffs per game, you can add about 15 goals in production for free to your team’s bottom line. Six more faceoffs is kind of like a middle six forward,” Berkery said. “And with that significant impact on the table, we don’t see teams using faceoffs as a market inefficiency, to the extent that our models say it exists.”

“I think this is a new frontier,” he continued. “I feel like current perceptions of faceoffs and how they’re important end with some version of: ‘Someone who wins 55 percent of their faceoffs is better than someone who wins 50 percent of their faceoffs.’ But quantifying how that actually wins or loses you games, how it can really influence a team from a roster construction perspective, I think that’s brand new and not something analytics departments have been focusing on.”

The intersection between data science and sports has always been Berkery’s happy place. In middle school, he made spreadsheets and developed formulas to rate the best players in the NHL. He joined fantasy football leagues and easily won championships by building models to project performance. By high school, he still wasn’t sure what he wanted to do with his life. “It actually was a source of some tension,” he said. “I was never totally lost. I had ideas of what I might have wanted to do.”

As a teenager, Berkery published a book about finding the right career path and interviewed dozens of professionals from different industries. As a high-schooler, he also worked up the courage to ask the University of Maryland softball team if he could conduct a run expectancy project for a full season. He collaborated with coaches and players to execute his idea.

By the end of the season, he nervously made a presentation to the entire team. He explained how his numbers could be integrated into their strategy and they in return explained nuances of the game he didn’t understand. One of the players stirred a laugh in the room when she cut in: “Man, I could have used you in stats last semester.”

“That was a major stepping point,” Berkery said. “That really helped sow my interest.”

When he got to Johns Hopkins, Berkery helped contribute to projects with the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens through the school’s sports analytics club, which has produced front-office employees for a handful of pro teams.

“You can tell when it’s a little too big for them in pro sports … he’s different,” said Matt Shauger, a former pro scout with the New York Giants who advised Berkery and the school’s sports analytics club last year. “Ten years from now, I could very easily see that guy being an assistant general manager for a club.”

First, Berkery must prepare his presentation to the NHL team interested in applying his research to their methods. He’s been working on it while keeping an eye on the Stanley Cup finals matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers.

He knows this NHL team, which he declined to publicly name, will be interested in understanding the code and how the models run. Then he plans to present the actionable metrics, pull up the statistics of the team’s centers and available free agents, and show how they could fit into the lineup next season.

“It’s the hook to the story,” he said. “And in this case, maybe it’s more of a data science story, but it’s … how do I get everyone in the room’s attention?”

