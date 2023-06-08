Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of the Triple Crown, is known for its grueling 1½-mile distance over “Big Sandy,” complete with wide sweeping turns and a long, demanding backstretch run. However, a specific blueprint for handicappers has emerged that could eliminate a few of this year’s short-priced horses from contention — like morning-line favorite Forte (5-2) and Preakness winner National Treasure (5-1) — making it an intriguing betting race.

Typically, Belmont Stakes winners have inherited two to three times more speed than stamina from their male ancestors, a statistical approach for assessing thoroughbreds also known as the dosage index. Since 2013, when the Kentucky Derby qualification points system debuted, 47 percent of the horses entered in the Belmont Stakes had a dosage index between 2.00 and 3.00, yet that group has accounted for eight of the past nine winners, not including 2020, when the race was run at a less grueling 1⅛ miles. That means that group has won almost twice their fair share of races. Triple Crown winner American Pharoah (2015) is the lone outlier, winning the Belmont with a dosage index of 4.33. (An added boost of stamina is also typically required from the mare side.)

Here’s why stamina is so important in this race. The average velocity of horses winning the Belmont Stakes at 1½ miles over the past decade has been 55.7 feet per second over the first quarter-mile and 51.7 feet per second over the last quarter-mile. That means the winner’s final quarter-mile has been about two seconds slower than its first quarter-mile. If a horse doesn’t have the stamina to keep up with even that reduced rate of speed, it’s going to significantly trail the field. Horses in this year’s race that appear to have inherited the right blend of stamina and speed on both sides of their pedigree include Hit Show, Red Route One and Il Miracolo.

In lieu of tangible stamina found in the dosage index or in the mare’s side of the pedigree, sons of Tapit can be confidently backed in this race. Tapit is the only horse since Lexington, who died in 1875, to sire four Belmont Stakes winners. Tonalist (2014), Creator (2016), Tapwrit (2017) and Essential Quality (2021), all Tapit colts, each won the Belmont over the past decade. Over the last nine times the Belmont Stakes raced at 1½ miles, just 12 percent of horses had Tapit as a sire, meaning sons of the venerable colt have won almost four times their expected share of races. Two horses in this race, Tapit Trice and Tapit Shoes, are out of Tapit. Four others — Red Route One, Hit Show, Arcangelo and Il Miracolo — have Tapit as their maternal grandsire.

You also probably want to back a horse that won’t be far behind at the half-mile mark. Six of the last nine Belmont Stakes winners were within 2½ lengths of the leader at this call and all nine were within four lengths at the mile mark. Depending on the pace, that could eliminate closers like Angel of Empire and Red Route One, who might not be close enough to make a meaningful final run. Too fast a pace and the horse will use up too much energy too soon, a concern for front-runners like National Treasure and Il Miracolo.

Taking speed, pedigree and running style into account, I believe the contenders to win Saturday’s race include Tapit Trice, Tapit Shoes and Hit Show, in that order. My fair-value odds line — the minimum odds I would require for a win bet — would be 2-1 for Tapit Trice, 3-1 for Tapit Shoes and 7-2 for Hit Show.

If you are feeling lucky, Il Miracolo at long odds (30-1 or higher) is intriguing based on his pedigree. In addition to the three main contenders, I would also consider Angel Of Empire and Arcangelo in exotics such as exactas (top two finishers), trifectas (top three finishers) and superfectas (top four finishers). I would use short-priced Forte and National Treasure as second- or third-place finishers only, and not together in the same trifecta or superfecta bet.

