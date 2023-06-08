At minicamp, the Commanders’ defense looks deep on talent — and swagger

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the last period of practice Wednesday, the Washington Commanders defense dominated the offense, and after a stretch that included defensive end Montez Sweat swatting a screen pass like a volleyball, assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy screamed at his starters, “Get off the field!” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For all the excitement the offense has generated this spring, the defense has quietly held its own. There are questions about the unit — Will end Chase Young rebound from his injury? Can a deeper backfield lead to better coverage? And how much could that help the rush? — but players and coaches have said they’re optimistic about its prospects. And if the sideline during minicamp is any indication, the defense will not lack swagger.

After batting down the screen, Sweat cackled and loudly chided the offense for running the play to his side. When safety Jeremy Reaves hauled in an overthrown pass, someone yelled, “Too easy!” Later, receiver Kyric McGowan complained defenders were cheating by playing “80 yards deep” in coverage, and a teammate chirped: “Get faster, Kyric!”

Last season, Washington’s defense was streaky but effective overall. Despite glaring issues at times, it ultimately ranked in the top 10 in many categories, including defensive points allowed per game (19.2). The unit made a dramatic turnaround on third down, allowing offenses to convert only 31.9 percent of the time, the lowest figure in the league.

The challenge for defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and his players will be to sustain success and eliminate slow starts and stunning lapses. The defense played well in 2020 against bad quarterbacks but struggled in 2021 against significantly better ones — and there will be a similar step up in opposing passers again this season.

But Del Rio is confident. The team used its first two draft picks on defensive backs (Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Quan Martin), and this will be the second year with a match zone scheme, which maximizes his players’ athleticism by combining principles from zone and man-to-man coverage.

“I like the way it’s worked,” Del Rio said. “I think the guys are more comfortable in what we’re asking them to do, and the new guys are showing the ability to learn and kind of catch up quickly.”

Defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer put a finer point on it.

“The big thing now is, especially on those final drives, being able to [shut the door], to get [offenses] off the field,” he said. “Most games are coming down to that last drive, so turnovers and last drives, that’s really what it is.

“Obviously, with Quan and Emmanuel, the focus was getting turnovers. The more you generate, the better you are. I mean, just look at the stats. So we’ve done a good job on third down. We have a good pass rush. So now it’s just sort of putting it all together and closing out a few more games. That’s exciting.” He laughed. “Those are easy things, right?”

During practices this spring, a quick scan of the field suggests Washington might have the talent it needs to maintain a high level of play. The team has four first-round picks on the line, complemented by solid depth at tackle (John Ridgeway, Phidarian Mathis, Abdullah Anderson) and end (Casey Toohill, James Smith-Williams, KJ Henry and Andre Jones). Young and Sweat are entering contract years and have stopped crowing about potential, as they did in 2021.

“We’ve been together, what, like, three or four years now?” Sweat said of he and Young. “We could talk about potential all day. But we got to go out there and really do what Jon [Allen] and [Daron] Payne are doing.”

At linebacker, Washington replaced Cole Holcomb with Cody Barton, whom Del Rio said is bigger than Holcomb but runs just as well. Del Rio challenged Jamin Davis, who grew a lot last season, to continue increasing his splash plays and reducing his “what-the-heck-are-you-doing” plays. The coaching staff also seems excited about outside linebacker Khaleke Hudson, who played well in the 2022 finale against Dallas.

But the biggest point of emphasis has been the defensive backs. The team could start Forbes and Kendall Fuller outside with Tariq Castro-Fields, Benjamin St-Juste and Christian Holmes behind them. This spring, the nickel and big nickel corner has mostly been Martin, St-Juste, Rachad Wildgoose and Danny Johnson. The team can also mix in a deep rotation of safeties, including Darrick Forrest, Percy Butler and Kam Curl, who hasn’t been participating in team drills because he’s entering a contract year.

“It’s a fun group, man,” Fuller said. “The good thing that we have is we have guys that love to compete, guys that love football.”

Coach Ron Rivera emphasized that the success of the defense will be interdependent. When asked if this could be the year the line finally lives up to its potential, he zoomed out into an answer that seemed to capture the fortunes of the whole unit.

“Part of [the past underperformance] has to do with some of the coverage stuff that we struggled with,” Rivera said. “But that seemed to really straighten itself out last year. I think Jack and the defense staff have done a really nice job with that stuff, with mixing up some of the coverages with some of the pressures.” He pointed out the team’s depth. “Add on those young guys, I think that can be something that can really help the front, as well.”

