Two French Open semifinals go wild, but Iga Swiatek keeps things familiar

PARIS — The French Open just about lost its red-dusty mind Thursday. It staged women’s semifinals that zigzagged from just after 3 p.m. all the way to both 8:59 p.m. and near-delirium. Around 8:55, it flirted with something deeply nutty: a potential final between two admirable players you wouldn’t know if they turned up at your front door.

But just when the final looked like it could end up as Karolina Muchova against Beatriz Haddad Maia, which would make it necessary to remind people to practice good manners and appreciate the semi-anonymous, No. 1 Iga Swiatek intervened. She rebuffed a set point that might have hurled her into a woolly third set filled with who-knows-what. She gave the women’s game another turn of its recent coherence.

“It was stressful in some moments,” said the No. 1 player for the past 62 weeks.

She bested the lefty Haddad Maia, the Brazilian ranked No. 14, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7), after a tiebreaker you wouldn’t wish on anyone with frail nerves. In that scrap she stared down a 6-5 deficit with a suitable first serve that led to Haddad Maia’s plunking a forehand into the net. Then two points later, Haddad Maia faced down her own set point with a forehand annihilated up the line. The night wore on a bit more until Swiatek reached her third French Open final in four years — the Pole is 2-0 so far — and took an accustomed place Saturday alongside the unaccustomed Muchova.

“I don’t really know what happened,” Muchova had told the crowd earlier in the day.

“It’s just tough to say anything about this match,” her victim would say.

Nobody really knew what to say except perhaps to state the need for a nap. Muchova and No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka played their 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (5-7), 7-5 donnybrook for a riveting three hours, 13 minutes. That included the moment when Sabalenka held a match point, up 5-2 in the third set. Then somehow, the Australian Open champion and 25-year-old power station, poised to get people to start talking about the calendar Grand Slam, lost 20 of the next 24 points to head home.

All the three-hour while, Swiatek followed while waiting through the epic, “imagining how they felt in terms of, you know, all these ups and downs they had in that match and it wasn’t, I wouldn’t say, enjoyable (for them). It was more like I could kind of feel what they were feeling.”

Finally, the 26-year-old Muchova, ranked No. 43, another of the excellent Czech players, 5-0 against players ranked in the top three at the time of the five matches, beset with injuries a sympathetic amount through the years, and playing just her second Grand Slam semifinal, would remain — for a first final.

Sabalenka didn’t lose the match point in any way that would seem to linger — Muchova cracked an inside-out forehand for a clean winner — but she played as if she had netted a sitter or something. At 5-3, she lost her serve at 15. Errors sprang. “After I lost my serve” it began to get away, she said. “I was serving for the match, so I think after that game she kind of stepped in and started playing a little bit more aggressive, and I kind of, yeah, lost my rhythm. Yeah, I wasn’t there.”

“She gave me chance,” Muchova said, “and I took the chance . . . I got on the wave, on the better wave, I would say. I could see that she was struggling a little bit and doing fast mistakes. I was just trying to keep her there.” So, once stuck there for good, Sabalenka seemed bummed but not depressed. It’s her best French Open to date. But her loss prevented an all-“big three” final, at a time when Swiatek, Sabalenka and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who had to withdraw with illness in the third round here, have won the past four Grand Slam singles titles and have seen their intra-three rivalries start to stir.

Instead, the final gets another story deserving of the happiness of onlookers, the 18th different female finalist in the 13 Grand Slams this decade, the third French women’s finalist ever to come from outside the top 40. (One was Swiatek, No. 54 in 2020.) It gets a player who fell clear to No. 235 in August 2022, and who wondered some.

“Some doctors told me, you know, maybe you’ll not do sport anymore,” said Muchova, whose injuries reached the point of various, but who “always kept it kind of positive.” She played some smaller tournaments — Concord, Mass.; Shrewsbury, England; Angers, France — and felt her motivation hit some rapids. She utilized the tour system of protected rankings and reached the verge of exhausting those. But she thrived this season in Dubai (quarterfinal), and at Indian Wells (a three-set quarterfinal strife with Rybakina) and here in the first round against No. 8 Maria Sakkari. “It’s ups and downs in life all the time,” she said. “Now I’m enjoying that I’m on the upper part.”

“And I really like her game, honestly,” Swiatek said. “I really respect her, and she’s, I feel, a player who can do anything, you know. She has great touch. She can also speed up the game. She plays with that kind of, I don’t know, freedom in her movements. And she has great technique.”

They’ve played only once, in Prague in spring 2019, with Swiatek then aged 17, ranked No. 95 and a qualifier for that event, and with Muchova aged 22, No. 106 and a wild card for that event. Muchova won 6-4 in the third set, an early marker on their paths through the great winding roads of women’s tennis of recent years.

Now they go from a $226,750 event as greenhorns to an event that pays the winner about $2.48 million, plus the memories and the legacies, even if Swiatek refrains from dynasty thoughts. “I wouldn’t say that kind of motivation, [that] it’s my style, you know,” she said. “I’m more a person who just tries to do her best every day and hope for the best.”

That seemed apt for a madcap Thursday.

