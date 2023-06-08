King Charles III’s introduction to Major League Baseball was a 1970 Senators game

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

To celebrate last month’s coronation of King Charles III, the Nationals on Wednesday hosted their second annual “US-UK Friendship Day” in partnership with the British Embassy in Washington. With the British flag flying above Nationals Park’s left field plaza, the British national anthem played and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was introduced on the field before Washington’s 6-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. His Majesty evidently couldn’t be bothered to cross the pond to see Patrick Corbin pitch.

It wouldn’t have been the first baseball game the king attended in D.C. On July 18, 1970, during his first visit to the United States, then 21-year-old Prince Charles and his 19-year-old sister, Princess Anne, took in the first several innings of the Washington Senators’ 4-0 win over the California Angels at RFK Stadium. They were joined by President Richard M. Nixon’s daughters, Julie and Tricia, and Julie’s husband, David Eisenhower, who worked as a statistician for the Senators and had arranged the visit.

“Arriving one minute late to the respectful cheers of 8,111, the VIP party baked in Washington’s relentless July sun for only an inning,” The Washington Post reported. “Then, apparently on the suggestion of Charles, they transferred to a roofed field box for the next four. They left after eight hits, next to no excitement, two unearned Senators’ runs, and the thermometer registered 91 degrees.”

The Prince of Wales spent the morning with Eisenhower at the Patuxent Center for Wildlife Research and Propagation of Endangered Animal Species in Maryland. At the ballpark, it was clear he had a lot to learn about America’s national pastime.

“For a young man several years away from the top, watching two teams of which the same can be said was apparently an experience of some bewilderment,” The Post reported. “Charles had great trouble understanding the concept of the foul ball, and when the Senators’ Mike Epstein hit one into the stands in the first inning, the prince — apparently well-coached — could not understand why it was not a home run. He was quickly straightened out by the gestures of young Eisenhower, who pointed toward the two bright yellow foul poles.”

The prince and princess “stood stiffly” through the playing of the British national anthem, and did not sing the words, according to The Post. Charles “appeared very studious throughout the game,” smiling “only when the Senators scored and when a fan made a clean catch of a high foul into the upper deck.”

Much was made of the fact that Charles and Tricia Nixon, who sat next to each other at the game, had been paired at a White House supper dance the previous night and danced together three times.

“That was quite amusing, I must say,” Charles told CNN in 2021. “That was the time when they were trying to marry me off to Tricia Nixon.”

As for the action on the field, Senators left-hander George Brunet threw a six-hit shutout against his former team, walking one and striking out five.

“I’m stronger after seven innings,” Brunet told reporters. “I’m stronger than the average bear.”

Washington scored two runs in the first inning against Angels starter Tom Bradley. The 23-year-old admitted to being a little nervous afterward, not because of the royals’ presence in the crowd, but because the former Falls Church High and University of Maryland standout was pitching so close to home.

Coincidentally, it was camera day at RFK, a promotion where fans were invited to photograph their favorite players.

“If Charles was aghast at the number of photographers who greeted him at the White House Thursday, he couldn’t have picked a day when more shutterbugs would be at a ball game,” The Post reported. “… Many saved a couple of shots for the prince and princess, but were politely turned away by the Secret Service. However, many players took their own photos with their own cameras.”

“Very British,” Epstein, the Senators’ first baseman, told the New York Times as he admired the prince from the dugout steps before the game. “I’d say he’s sitting pretty. I’d like to have his money. A classy guy, but you gotta be when you’re sitting on that throne.”

Charles and Anne, who visited the Phillips Collection after leaving the game early, managed to ruffle some feathers during a tour of the Capitol with Speaker of the House John W. McCormack (D-Mass.) the day before.

After spotting a carved replica of a bald eagle, Charles “chanced to wonder aloud why that particular bird had been granted the honor, and the princess commented that it was ‘rather a bad choice,’ after being told that Ben Franklin favored the turkey,” according to The Post.

“The royal pair’s remarks were but the latest in a long series of troubles, from pesticides to unrelenting critics, that has been plaguing the eagle, not, perhaps, unlike the nation it symbolizes,” The Post’s David R. Boldt wrote in a front-page story. “… It isn’t known whether any prominent Americans have been heard recently to make snide remarks about the British lion, to imply, perhaps, that its tongue-lapping expression on the British coat of arms is a trifle silly looking, not to mention the prancing unicorn that faces the lion on the coat of arms.”

(It also isn’t known whether Sunak, who was scheduled to meet with President Biden on Thursday, questioned the Nationals’ choice of Screech as their mascot or made snide remarks about the anthropomorphized eagle after they met on the field before Wednesday’s game.)

Charles ended his three-day visit to the United States with a late afternoon talk with President Nixon that lasted more than an hour and reportedly ended with the president urging him to “come back again and maybe the Senators will win again.”

The Senators defeated the Milwaukee Brewers on a walk-off single by Lee Maye the next day.

“The gathering at Kennedy Stadium numbered exactly 10,023 for the Senators’ game with the new Milwaukee club, bettering by 1,472 the paid attendance of Saturday when Prince Charles and Princess Anne were an added attraction,” The Post’s Shirley Povich wrote. “It probably marked the first time that British royalty was ever outdrawn by an expansion club.”

