Langley boys end 29-year tennis drought, capture Va. Class 6 title

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Langley’s boys ended a 29-year wait for a state tennis title Thursday, gutting out a 5-1 win over Freedom-South Riding to capture the VHSL Class 6 trophy at Huntington Park in Newport News. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Behind top player Nikola Galov, the Saxons sprinted to an early lead, though the final score was no indicative of how tight the matches were.

At No. 2 singles, Langley’s Adi Gupta was kept off guard by Pratheck Maiya’s shot selection and had to win the final four games of the second set to avoid a 10-point tiebreaker.

“”It was a back-and-forth match,” said Gupta. “I was focusing on each point and didn’t give anything. That’s why I won.”

At No. 4 singles, the Saxons’ Karl Eid dropped the first set 7-6 (8-6) to Anantha Kumar but stormed back to convincingly win the second set, 6-2, forcing the match to a 10-point tiebreaker. With the tiebreaker knotted at 9, Eid managed to break serve to take a 10-9 lead and set up a match point, only to be startled by a Kumar shot that he managed to get up and return, but only after falling on the seat of his pants.

“I was surprised that I was able to get [the return] back,” said Eid. “If I didn’t win that point, he could have come back.”

Fortunately for Langley, Kumar’s return was drilled straight into the net, giving the Saxons their first state title since Bill Clinton was president.

Langley Coach Jack Porter, who has coached the team since 2008, recalled other great Saxon teams that fell just short.

“From 2011 to 2014, we went to state four years in a row, and came in runner-up every time,” said Porter. “To four different teams.”

Edward Park defeated Pryash Goswami, 6-3, 6-2, to get Langley off to a quick start. Cyrus Bajoghil topped Freedom’s Neeraj Mandamilla, 6-2, 6-3, leaving Eid and Kumar as the only two players in action.

Sidd Ravi collected the Eagles’ only win, with a 6-2, 2-6, 10-2 win over Langley freshman Beckett Brown.

