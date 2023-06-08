The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Langley presses repeat, defends Va. girls’ tennis title

June 8, 2023 at 8:48 p.m. EDT
The Langley girls' tennis team celebrates its team title Thursday in Newport News, Va. (Jim McGrath)
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Langley girls’ tennis team finished the job the Saxons’ boys team started two hours earlier, completing a Va. Class 6 title sweep with a 5-0 win over Freedom-South Riding on Thursday afternoon.

The win culminated an undefeated season and capped a successful defense of last year’s state championship.

The title was even more impressive considering the news the Saxons woke to Thursday morning — that No. 4 singles player Erica Maebius would miss the championship match after undergoing emergency surgery to have her appendix removed.

Coach Ellie Wallace said Maebius had the procedure at midnight, 11 hours before the start of the match.

Sophia El-Bogdadi was bumped up from the alternate singles spot to No. 4.

“I felt a lot of pressure,” said El-Bogdadi, a sophomore who would go on to win her match 6-0, 6-1 over Freedom’s Anika Bhatia. Being part of last year’s state titlists helped, as well as drawing on a positive visualization of her performance.

“I use a lot of top players as my inspiration, and I set a picture in my head of getting the perfect swing and scoring.”

The Saxons dropped just five games in their five wins. The sixth match, which had Freedom’s Maya Lam up 6-4, 1-0 at No. 3 singles, went unfinished.

Noelle Talarek set the early tone with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles over the Eagles’ Rhea Joseph. Talarek, a senior who will continue her playing career at East Carolina, said last year’s title kept the confidence high on this year’s team.

“We’re really good, and have a lot of depth,” said Talarek, whose tournament was not complete with the state singles remaining. “Winning [states] last year gave us an advantage, and definitely came in handy today.”

For Wallace, being able to share a championship with the boys’ team only added to the moment.

“This one was so special. We had just held a mixed doubles tournament and had a pool party afterward to get the nerves out.”

