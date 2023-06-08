At Le Mans, the world’s most famous 24-hour race celebrates 100 years

How do drivers think about Le Mans?

A successful run requires steady concentration from a team’s drivers and congruence among the team itself, which must juggle the logistical labor. Porsche’s winning car in 2015 exhausted 5,000 pounds of wheels and tires and used 500 gallons of fuel over 395 laps — a near record. One of its drivers, Nico Hülkenberg, spent a total of 8 hours 52 minutes behind the wheel.

“On every lap, you take over [186 mph] four or five times. During the day and during the night. And this in extreme heavy traffic that forces you to constantly judge and find the best racing line,” Yannick Dalmas, a four-time winner at Le Mans, told BMW.

Tony Kanaan, a driver who competed in the 2017 and 2018 editions of the race, told The Washington Post his experience at Le Mans was special because of the event’s history and the additional challenges it presents compared with a more traditional circuit.