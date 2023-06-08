At Le Mans, the world’s most famous 24-hour race celebrates 100 years

The 24 Hours of Le Mans, which doubles as the fourth of seven races on the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) schedule, is set to be held at Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France. Here’s what to know about the renowned race.
How does the 24 Hours of Le Mans work?
At Le Mans, finesse is just as important as speed. Drivers must avoid mechanical damage while managing their cars’ fuel, tires and braking materials.
Under current regulations, each team has three drivers. One driver might race for over two hours before another takes over during a pit stop, allowing the former to eat and rest before their next turn. All three drivers must rotate in during the race, and no one driver can be behind the wheel for more than a total of 14 hours.
Teams are split into different classes, based on the specifications of each team’s car. When the event begins, drivers from all categories race simultaneously, vying for placement among the cars in their class as well as the overall field. The car that covers the greatest distance in 24 hours is the winner.
What is the course for the 24 Hours of Le Mans?
The race is contested at Circuit de la Sarthe, about 131 miles southwest of Paris, where the course combines stretches of purpose-built racetrack with sections of public road. The 8.5 mile track is almost twice the size of the longest Formula One track (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium). The track has been modified to improve safety over time in response to accidents, most notably a 1955 incident that left 83 spectators dead and hundreds more injured.
How did the 24 Hours of Le Mans start?
The race began as a competition among European manufacturers to build durable sports cars, and it evolved into a proving — and testing — ground involving the world’s biggest automakers. Porsche and Audi, its two winningest manufacturers, have used the event to experiment with many powertrain technologies.
How do drivers think about Le Mans?
A successful run requires steady concentration from a team’s drivers and congruence among the team itself, which must juggle the logistical labor. Porsche’s winning car in 2015 exhausted 5,000 pounds of wheels and tires and used 500 gallons of fuel over 395 laps — a near record. One of its drivers, Nico Hülkenberg, spent a total of 8 hours 52 minutes behind the wheel.
“On every lap, you take over [186 mph] four or five times. During the day and during the night. And this in extreme heavy traffic that forces you to constantly judge and find the best racing line,” Yannick Dalmas, a four-time winner at Le Mans, told BMW.
Tony Kanaan, a driver who competed in the 2017 and 2018 editions of the race, told The Washington Post his experience at Le Mans was special because of the event’s history and the additional challenges it presents compared with a more traditional circuit.
“If you’re a racecar driver, it’s one of the races that you want to win, that you want to participate in,” he said. “A 24-hour race is a completely different dynamic than I’m used to. I mean, you’re sharing a car with three or four other guys. It’s dependent on more than just you and the car, but these three other guys who need to give you the car back in one piece. And you need to get it back to them in one piece.”
Who will compete in the 24 hours of Le Mans?
The Toyota teams that finished last year’s race first (Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryō Hirakawa) and second (Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López) return to the field, competing in the top-tier “hypercar” category. Five American teams will also compete in that class, including a Glickenhaus Racing trio (Romain Dumas, Olivier Pla and Ryan Briscoe) whose drivers finished third and fourth racing for different teams last year. IndyCar star Scott Dixon (Cadillac Racing) and former Formula One driver Antonio Giovinazzi (Ferrari AF Corse) also will race in the hypercar class.
Since 2012, race organizers have reserved a starting spot for a concept car meant to test new automotive technologies. That team, which operates under the “Garage 56” banner, competes in the field but is not considered a serious contender.
This year’s Garage 56 car, a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from Hendrick Motorsports, will be piloted by NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson, 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button and 2010 Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.
What do the winners of the 24 hours of Le Mans receive?
Le Mans is credited as the birthplace of the postrace champagne shower, where, at the 1966 race, Swiss driver Jo Siffert accidentally sprayed the crowd with Moet when the cork shot out of a bottle. American Dan Gurney purposely shook the bottle and sprayed a cheering crowd after winning Le Mans the following year.
Today, the winners receive Rolex watches and a trophy. They also win points toward the WEC title.
How can I watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans?
The race, which begins at 10 a.m. Eastern time Saturday, will be broadcast in the United States on MotorTrend. Streaming services that carry the network include YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Hulu Plus Live TV.