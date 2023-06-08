MLB postpones Nats-Diamondbacks game amid wildfire smoke in Washington

Major League Baseball on Thursday postponed that afternoon’s Nationals-Diamondbacks game as wildfire smoke continued to blanket the East Coast. Thursday’s game was rescheduled for June 22 at 1:05 p.m. Eastern, MLB said in a statement, so the Nationals’ next game will be in Atlanta on Friday night.
Elsewhere in baseball, the White Sox and Yankees were scheduled to play at 4:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, then the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies were scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. And elsewhere in D.C. region, the National Zoo was closed Thursday and the Washington Commanders held minicamp workouts indoors in Ashburn, Va.
Today the NFL is paying attention to a different EPA pic.twitter.com/l3mmza9qGW— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 8, 2023
For the past few days, MLB officials have been consulting with the league’s health and weather experts on major and minor league games. With the decision to play the postponed game on June 22, the Nationals will lose an off day in San Diego and the Diamondbacks will have to stop in Washington between trips to Milwaukee and San Francisco.
Under a smoky haze Thursday, right after the game was officially rescheduled, pitchers for the Nationals and Diamondbacks briefly played catch before retreating inside. A few Nationals pitchers signed autographs for a couple of young fans on the field. The club would otherwise wait around for its evening flight to Atlanta.
As for the Nationals’ pitching plans, the rotation will just move back a day for the Braves series. Josiah Gray will start Friday followed by MacKenzie Gore and Trevor Williams. Washington (25-36) has dropped four straight games and will look to get on track against a tough division rival.
This is a developing story and has been updated.
