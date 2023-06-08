Six individual champions crowned at outdoor track and field championships

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUSTIN, Texas — Arkansas' Carey McLeod swept the indoor and outdoor long jump titles and Arizona's Jordan Geist did the same in the shot put on Wednesday night at the outdoor track and field championships. Arkansas took first and second in the long jump behind McLeod's 8.26-meter jump on his first attempt, followed by teammate Wayne Pinnock. Geist won the shot put on his last collegiate throw, reaching 21.06 meters.

South Alabama junior pole vaulter Kyle Rademeyer cleared his only attempt at 5.70 meters to win the event. Rademeyer and Akron’s Hunter Garretson were the only two to clear the winning mark, but Garretson did so on his second attempt.

Kenneth Ikeji became Harvard’s third NCAA champion in the hammer throw — and first since 1962 — with a personal-best throw of 77.92 meters.

Tzuriel Pedrigo won his second NCAA title in three years with a javelin throw of 79.79 meters to set LSU’s program record.

Stanford’s Ky Robinson and Charles Hicks finished first and second, respectively, in the 10,000 meters.

The men’s events continue on Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

