Oakton, Battlefield reach Class 6 girls’ lacrosse final with routs indoors

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Less than two minutes into the VHSL girls’ lacrosse Class 6 semifinal, Oakton senior midfielder Aly Yee-Jenkins buried a quick goal. Caralie Basuel, a senior attacker who will play at Rhode Island, followed with a hat trick over a four-minute stretch. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight From there, the Cougars never looked back in a 16-6 thumping of Robinson on Thursday inside The St. James sports complex in Springfield, where the semifinals were relocated because of air quality concerns stemming from Canadian wildfires.

Oakton (18-2), a four-time state champion whose last title was 2012, will play Battlefield in the Class 6 championship game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Freedom High in South Riding. It’s the Cougars’ first appearance in a state title game since 2015.

“We’re all just so ready to take that next step,” said Basuel, who finished with eight goals. “This is what we’ve been working toward all season. We’re just so excited to be on the field and have this opportunity.”

Oakton jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first half, holding Robinson (16-5) to just two offensive possessions over the first 20 minutes of the contest.

Advertisement

Before Thursday, the Rams had only dropped two games since opening the season with losses to Madison and Yorktown — both to W.T. Woodson (in the Patriot District title game and in the Region 6C final).

The Cougars’ two losses were one-goal decisions to Madison, in the Concorde District and Region 6D title games. But the Rams upended the Warhawks last week while Oakton took down Woodson in the quarterfinals.

Oakton, whose average margin of victory is nearly six goals, forced the running clock for the final 13 minutes. Yee-Jenkins, a James Madison signee, totaled three goals, while senior Alli Calder and sophomore Riley Sweeney scored twice.

“They came ready to play today,” Coach Craig Oliver said. “They executed very well in all phases of the game.”

Battlefield advances

Battlefield made it a point to get a few practice sessions in this week, including taking a bus Wednesday to the Battlefield Sportsplex in Manassas to avoid being outdoors.

Advertisement

The extra work paid off in an 18-5 semifinal win over Colgan on the indoor turf in Springfield to return to the state title game for the second straight year.

“It shows how much we want it as a team, to work through all the issues and mishaps that have been happening to still give our all,” said sophomore midfielder Averie Cage, who paced Battlefield (18-1) with six goals. “It really helped prepare for today and get in the mind-set that we want to win.”

On May 30, the Bobcats handed the Sharks (17-2) their first loss of the season with a 14-11 win in the Region 6C final. Battlefield jumped out to a 10-1 advantage in the first half on Thursday before the running clock was in play for most of the second half.

Battlefield, which fell to Yorktown in last year’s state title game, has won 15 straight since its 16-15 loss to Robinson on April 25. In addition to Cage, sophomore attacker Kendra Harris scored six goals and added an assist.

GiftOutline Gift Article