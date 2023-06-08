Virginia baseball taps transfer portal in push to super regionals

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over two decades as coach, Brian O’Connor has been responsible for building the Virginia baseball team into one of the most decorated programs in the ACC thanks to recruiting top-level talent and developing those homegrown players into foundational pieces. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This season O’Connor has forged ahead with a somewhat different blueprint, adding a handful of impactful newcomers from the transfer portal who have been invaluable in lifting the No. 7 seed Cavaliers (48-12) into an NCAA tournament super regional this weekend in Charlottesville.

Virginia faces Duke (38-22) in a best-of-three series beginning Friday for a berth in the College World Series in Omaha. The last time the Cavaliers advanced to college baseball’s showcase event was in 2021 and they won the program’s first and only national championship in 2015.

“We’ve benefited from the transfer portal,” O’Connor said. “Our approach with that is nothing replaces the development of the high school player, first and foremost. That’s what our program has been built on and will always be built on. That said, in this new age of college athletics, we have a responsibility to the 40 men in our clubhouse to fill some gaps and add in some areas.”

That’s exactly what O’Connor and his staff did during the summer by fortifying the roster with, among others, starting pitchers Connelly Early, Brian Edgington and Nick Parker. Each had a part in Virginia sweeping regionals last weekend for the sixth time under O’Connor.

Each also wore another uniform last season.

Early started the finale Sunday night against East Carolina, striking out 10 in 6⅓ innings on the way to an 8-3 triumph at Disharoon Park. The left-hander permitted seven hits and two runs, both earned, with one walk before four relievers finished the game.

Early played his first two seasons at Army, where he contributed to the Black Knights’ consecutive Patriot League championships. This season the junior is 11-2 with 3.35 ERA in 75⅓ innings, allowing 67 hits and 20 walks with 90 strikeouts.

“The way Connelly Early attacked the mound and ate up that game was just really, really special,” O’Connor said of the third-team all-ACC selection.

So too was Parker’s performance in Game 2. The graduate right-hander who played the previous four seasons at Coastal Carolina surrendered one run on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts in seven innings to spark the Cavaliers to a 2-1 victory over East Carolina.

In the regional opener, Edgington, who played previously at Elon, worked five scoreless innings without yielding a hit or a walk in a 15-1 rout of Army. The graduate right-hander also struck out four.

Other transfers have become significant contributors this season as well. Junior center fielder Ethan O’Donnell played two seasons at Northwestern before being named first-team all-ACC, setting career highs with a .359 average, 13 home runs, 52 RBI, 34 walks and a team-high 18 steals.

He is participating in the postseason for the first time in his college baseball career.

O’Donnell went 1 for 4 with a homer, three RBI and one walk in Sunday’s win against the Pirates in front of an announced attendance of 5,919 for a second consecutive sellout and the largest crowd to witness a playoff game in Charlottesville.

“It’s been a long journey, but I can’t thank Coach OC, the staff and this community — there’s not enough words I can say to thank them for welcoming me,” O’Donnell said. “Despite not playing a postseason game in my career, my two years in college so far, the preparation, what this coaching staff does for us behind the scenes, the preparation is something we fall back on.”

O’Donnell drew a rousing ovation after belting a three-run homer in the seventh inning Sunday, and he and his teammates indicated they anticipate more of the same support starting with first pitch Friday at noon in a rematch with the Blue Devils.

Virginia dropped two of three in a regular season series in late April. Its lone win came in the second game, 10-2, behind another quality start from Parker, who went 6⅔ innings, striking out a season-high 12 and giving up four hits and two earned runs.

The series with Duke in the super regionals has been sold out since Monday, according to the Virginia athletic department. A limited number of additional tickets may become available on game day if tickets assigned to the Blue Devils go unclaimed.

“You can definitely see how well we play just because our fans are there supporting us,” said Early, selected most outstanding player in the Charlottesville regional. “In big moments you hear them going nuts for us, and we have a great team, so you know, one pitch at a time to get the job done.”

