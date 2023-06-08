The Wizards have a lot of cooks in the kitchen. Here’s how it will work.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Red, white and blue balloons framed Monumental Sports and Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis on Thursday as he sat ready to introduce the men he hired to reinvigorate the Washington Wizards. New Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger and Wizards general manager Will Dawkins’s official debut was half made-for-TV spectacle, half news conference, not quite a victory lap but certainly celebratory in nature, at least from where Leonsis sat.

Winger and Dawkins have superb reputations throughout the NBA to go with the experience provided by Travis Schlenk, the third new executive in attendance. Schlenk sat next to Coach Wes Unseld Jr., who Winger said is staying put for his third go-round with Washington this coming season. There is a good argument that it just might be safe for long-suffering Wizards fans to consider getting excited at this fresh-faced front office.

Advertisement

But in the meantime, quell the excitement, ignore the balloons and climb into the grainy fine print for a bit of bookkeeping.

Before all the emotion, it might be worth understanding how this shiny new front office is going to work.

This is the second time in four years Leonsis has unveiled a revamped front office for the basketball teams he owns. At the top is Winger, who in his role as president of Monumental Basketball sits at the same executive level as Capitals President Dick Patrick. Under Winger are the Mystics, whose general manager Mike Thibualt remains in place, the Wizards and the Capital City Go-Go.

While Thibault mans the Mystics, Dawkins will run the Wizards’ day-to-day operations and oversee the Go-Go, and Schlenk will take charge of all player personnel evaluations and oversee the Wizards’ scouts. It was announced Thursday morning that John Thompson III was promoted to senior vice president of Monumental Basketball, a role he described as fluid in nature and designed to provide support to any of the three basketball entities.

Advertisement

It isn’t uncommon for basketball organizations to have a president and a general manager — Winger came from one such situation with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he was the general manager under Lawrence Frank, the president of basketball operations.

What is unique is having Winger also captain the Mystics and Go-Go. Why have the new NBA guru, tasked with the already mammoth job of remaking the Wizards, divide his time between that and the organization’s WNBA team?

Because the Wizards and the Mystics are in the unique position of sharing resources: data and strategy personnel, medical team members, a public relations team — even a practice court — and gym. When one team needs something, or wants more resources tilted in their direction, they now ask Winger instead of Leonsis, who, by the way, recently purchased NBC Sports Washington and spent part of last season trying to buy the Washington Nationals.

Advertisement

“The business and the strategy and building Monumental Sports and Entertainment is what I’m focused on,” Leonsis said Thursday. “I have a stand-alone business, as you will, with the Capitals. There’s a president, Dick Patrick, there’s a general manager, there’s coaches … I didn’t have that in basketball, because it was shared service. And I really need a president who makes all of the decisions, who is in charge, really, of all the people, all of the assets, and it’s very clear there’s no discussion on — Dick Patrick runs the Caps, and Michael’s running all of our basketball operations. And that’s a big difference for us. I need to be focused on what’s next for Monumental.”

Leonsis has tried a version of this structure before. In 2019, he hired Sashi Brown from the NFL to serve as Monumental Basketball’s chief planning and operations officer and Tommy Sheppard as the Wizards’ general manager. The idea was to have Brown, Sheppard and Thompson, among other executives, work collaboratively to run Monumental’s basketball entities.

Advertisement

Executives this time around say things will be different for two primary reasons, the first being that they have a group of men who see eye to eye. The second is Winger sits alone at the top of the hierarchy and hired the men working under him, rather than Leonsis putting together a disparate group of executives.

When it comes to making decisions for the Wizards, Winger made it clear Thursday who is in charge.

“I will be first accountable. Whatever decisions we make, I’m first accountable,” Winger said.

That wasn’t to say there won’t be harmony among Winger, Dawkins, Schlenk, Thompson and Unseld.

Each of them spoke of how collaboratively the group was going to work, each bringing their specific set of skills to the table. Dawkins and Schlenk will be talent evaluators, with Dawkins bringing added coaching experience from his video coordinator and player development days with the Thunder. In a past life, Dawkins traveled with the coaching staff and was “getting beat up by Russell [Westrbook] and Kevin [Durant] and James [Harden] every single day,” he said.

Advertisement

Winger, a lawyer by training, is expected to contribute experience in dealing with the NBA’s most powerful agents and crafting contracts. He said he doesn’t know if Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma will be at training camp, partially because Porzingis holds a player option for the coming season and Kuzma plans to be a free agent.

Dawkins acknowledged it’s going to take some time to achieve perfect harmony with so many executives in the room. But he has the benefit of long, deep relationships with Schlenk and Winger.

“We’ve all had a lot of shared experiences at high levels, and once you put all that in a room, it’s going to be a little janky for a little bit,” Dawkins said. “We’re going to figure it out, stumble on some toes, but we’ll realize, hey, you’re better at this, or, hey, your idea works here. But there’s no such thing as a bad idea. The more you throw it out, the more I’ll be able to apply it to something else down the line or another way of thinking. I’m excited. Those guys are going to be easy to work with.”

GiftOutline Gift Article