Anthony Bass, pitcher who shared homophobic video, cut before Jays’ Pride celebration

The Toronto Blue Jays designated reliever Anthony Bass for assignment Friday afternoon, a day after they announced he would catch a ceremonial first pitch at their Pride celebration. Both choices were surprising, the latter because Bass was given ceremonial first-pitch duty for Friday night after sharing homophobic content on social media then only offering a partial apology. Cutting Bass from the active roster 24 hours later also amounted to a swift reversal: After a week of absorbing the fallout of his online activity and concluding the best course of action was to name him a rather unqualified ambassador to the LGBTQ community, the Blue Jays seemingly decided he was also unqualified to pitch out of their bullpen. Bass gave up two runs on three hits in a loss to the Houston Astros on Monday night and had not pitched since. The 35-year-old was pitching to a 4.95 ERA.

“This was a baseball decision,” Toronto General Manager Ross Atkins told reporters, including Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, on Friday.

“Performance was a large aspect of the decision. Distraction was a small part of it and something we had to factor in,” Atkins said.

Designating a player for assignment immediately clears a spot on the 40-man roster but gives the team 10 days to figure out how to handle the player in question. For veterans like Bass, who have no minor league options remaining, teams normally place that player on waivers or orchestrate a trade. If that player clears waivers, he can accept a minor league assignment or become a free agent. Bass owns a 3.91 ERA in 382 career appearances. Evaluated purely on his baseball résumé, Bass would be the kind of veteran who could get another big league chance. Atkins told reporters he did not see a situation in which Bass would get that chance with the Blue Jays.

But any team signing Bass will now have to assess more than his on-field prowess. His transformation from journeyman reliever to something more polarizing began in April when the veteran right-hander tweeted his displeasure with United after flight attendants asked his pregnant wife to pick up popcorn their toddler spilled during a flight.

Last week, he shared a video calling for Christians to boycott Target and Bud Light because of their support for the LGBTQ community. The video, which purported to justify such boycotts with the Bible, said selling Pride merchandise is “evil” and “demonic.” Bass said he posted it because it reflected his beliefs. He later told reporters he did not see it as hateful, but “could see how people can view it that way.” He eventually took the video down.

“I just felt like it was too much of a distraction, right? But I stand by my personal beliefs and everyone’s entitled to their personal beliefs, right?” Bass told local outlets, including the Athletic, on Thursday. “But also I mean no harm toward any groups of people. And I felt like taking that down the second time was the right thing to do and not being a distraction.”

Later, in a media session that appeared to be an apology, Bass suggested that he had not been sensitive to “what that community goes through” when members make what he called the “big decision” to come out.

“That’s something that I do apologize for because I have no ill intentions of ever being hateful or harmful toward any group,” Bass said. “I care for all people and I stand by that.”

