Forte was scratched as the morning-line favorite from the Kentucky Derby on the morning of the race due to a bruised right front foot and subsequently prohibited from racing in the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes. Now healthy, he is sure to garner a lot of attention in the Belmont Stakes, yet his pedigree falls short in my opinion. His sire, Violence, has seen his progeny win at an average max distance of seven furlongs, and six of his nine most recent winners were victorious at distances of 6½ furlongs or less. None of the nine stretched out further than 1 and 1/16 miles. That isn’t a match for this race.