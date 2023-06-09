Then there’s Todd Pletcher, who has three entries in Saturday’s race, including Forte, the morning-line favorite at the Kentucky Derby who was a late scratch the morning of the race due to a bruised right front foot. He was automatically placed on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list, causing him to miss the Preakness, but he is entered to run in the final leg of the Triple Crown and is the morning line favorite once again. Brad Cox has one short-priced horse in the field, Angel of Empire (7-2), and one live long shot, Hit Show (10-1).
A victory by Baffert would give him four career Belmont Stakes wins and tie him with Pletcher. Cox has saddled one winner in the final leg of the Triple Crown, Essential Quality in 2021.
Here’s a look at the field, with the morning-line odds and post positions for the Test of the Champion.
Tapit Shoes (20-1)
Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Cox decided last week that Tapit Shoes, a son of Tapit, deserved a shot at the third leg of the Triple Crown after placing second in April’s Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park, a race he lost to Red Route One by a head.
Tapit Shoes has just one win from five starts but will have Ortiz, who won the 2017 Belmont aboard Tapwrit, in the saddle on Saturday. He’s a minor threat based on his pedigree alone (see below). One concern: He set career bests in pace (his time to the three-quarter mile mark) and in his final time in his last race, also known as a double top, which can precede a regression. Typically, 3-year-olds don’t regress as often as older horses who have shown a similar pattern, but it is still something to keep in mind when assessing the horse’s betting value.
Tapit Trice (3-1)
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Jockey: Luis Saez
His sire, Tapit, has enjoyed tremendous success in the third leg of the Triple Crown. Tonalist (2014), Creator (2016), Tapwrit (2017) and Essential Quality (2021) are Tapit progeny with wins in the Belmont Stakes. That makes Tapit Trice a threat at 10 furlongs on Saturday. Tapit Trice is also out of Danzatrice, a daughter of 2009 Belmont runner-up Dunkirk, who was also trained by Pletcher. He’s a logical contender at what should be a short price.
Arcangelo (8-1)
Trainer: Jena M. Antonucci
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano piloted Arcangelo to his first graded stakes win in the Grade III Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park last month. Antonucci now hopes Castellano and his colt can join Coastal (1979), Danzig Connection (1986), A.P. Indy (1992) and Tonalist (2014) as horses who won both the Peter Pan Stakes and Belmont Stakes during the same 3-year-old campaign.
It’s not far-fetched. Arcangelo has Tapit as a maternal grandsire, while Arcangelo’s dam line includes Better Than Honour, who produced back-to-back Belmont Stakes winners in Jazil (2006) and Rags to Riches (2007).
National Treasure (5-1)
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: John Velazquez
The Preakness Stakes winner is seeking to be the first non-Triple Crown winner to capture the last two legs of the Triple Crown since Afleet Alex in 2005. He’s got the speed — Baffert’s colt earned a 100 Brisnet speed figure in the Preakness Stakes — but I am not sold on the pedigree. National Treasure became the first stakes winner of 15 starters sired by Quality Road out of mares by Medaglia d’Oro, according to Bloodhorse breeding records, and Quality Road saw his peak performance at lengths of 1⅛ miles and shorter. Barring something unexpected, National Treasure does not appear to have the stamina to carry his speed 1½ miles to victory.
Il Miracolo (30-1)
Trainer: Antonio Sano
Jockey: Marcos Meneses
On paper, Il Miracolo looks like a throw out. He’s been beaten by double-digit lengths in the Grade III Holy Bull Stakes, Grade II Fountain of Youth Stakes and Grade I Florida Derby. When asked at the draw why Il Miracolo was in this race after so many disappointing performances on the Triple Crown trail, owner Eduardo Soto said “It’s perhaps a once in a lifetime chance and I love to gamble.”
The odds are long, but maybe not once-in-a-lifetime long. Il Miracolo’s pedigree matches up perfectly with previous Belmont Stakes winners in terms of speed-to-stamina ratio, and he has an influx of even more stamina from the dam side of his pedigree. As an added bonus, his maternal grandsire is Tapit, who, as mentioned, is one of the most influential sires this leg of the Triple Crown has ever seen. He’s a live long shot for the back end of exotic bets.
Forte (5-2)
Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Forte was scratched as the morning-line favorite from the Kentucky Derby on the morning of the race due to a bruised right front foot and subsequently prohibited from racing in the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes. Now healthy, he is sure to garner a lot of attention in the Belmont Stakes, yet his pedigree falls short in my opinion. His sire, Violence, has seen his progeny win at an average max distance of seven furlongs, and six of his nine most recent winners were victorious at distances of 6½ furlongs or less. None of the nine stretched out further than 1 and 1/16 miles. That isn’t a match for this race.
Hit Show (10-1)
Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Jockey: Manny Franco
Hit Show should relish the distance. His sire, Candy Ride, set the track record at Del Mar for the 1¼-mile Grade I Pacific Classic, and his maternal grandsire, Tapit, is well known for his stamina influence, especially in the Test of the Champion at Belmont Park.
Angel Of Empire (7-2)
Trainer: Brad H. Cox
Jockey: Flavien Prat
Angel Of Empire followed up his win in the Grade I Arkansas Derby with a solid third-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. Speed is not a concern; he’s earned a triple-digit Brisnet speed figure in each of his last two races. There are concerns, though, that his pedigree leans too much toward speed at the expense of stamina, making it difficult for him to carry his speed over 1½ miles.
Cox will add blinkers for this race.
Red Route One (15-1)
Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
Red Route One is a contender here, and this chestnut son of Gun Runner, with Tapit as his maternal grandsire, looks ready to give Asmussen his best chance at his second Belmont Stakes win (and first since Creator in 2016). The challenge will be the pace. As a closer, Red Route One will need a brisk pace up front to give him the best chance to pass tired horses down the stretch.