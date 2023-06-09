Novak Djokovic advances to French Open final after Carlos Alcaraz cramps up

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARIS — A French Open men’s semifinal of otherworldly caliber crumbled all the way to a sigh suddenly on Friday afternoon, the whole thing U-turning on one of those mean physiological twists. The result sent Novak Djokovic to the final, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, sent off a cramp-diminished No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, and sent Djokovic to one match shy of a record 23rd men’s Grand Slam singles tournament title.

“I feel for him,” Djokovic would say on court of Alcaraz. “I feel sorry.”

In the match of the year so far before a grateful, reveling crowd at Roland Garros, Alcaraz and Djokovic blasted their ways with furious exchanges and artful drop shots into a third set, the set score at 1-1 and the near future hinting at the unforgettable. Djokovic served at 40-30, faulted long, and shipped an 88-mph second serve to Alcaraz.

Alcaraz hopped sort of awkwardly and thudded the ball more awkwardly into the left net pole to clinch the game for Djokovic. But after Alcaraz came down, this 20-year-old Spanish wonder who had wowed the crowd with his futuristic speed hobbled even to walk, his left leg straightened as if cramped.

As Alcaraz stood and limped and wobbled around the doubles lane to the left of where he had played the previous game, the 36-year-old Djokovic walked across to check on him. They stood together momentarily, during which Djokovic learned that cramping was the problem, until Alcaraz sat down. Once he sat down and got treatment rather than serving the next game at a juncture of the set with an even number of games played, thus no changeover, he forfeited a game by rule.

As Alcaraz got up and Djokovic prepared to serve, the crowd, ignorant of the rule, booed the score change, and the chair umpire spoke protractedly to gain quiet.

The rest of the match looked different. Points, so enthralling in their length and power through the first two sets, got staccato. Alcaraz still could blast his groundstrokes if the ball came near him, but he lost his capacity to chase, and Alcaraz without his chase isn’t Alcaraz. A joyous player capable of astonishing “gets” of balls that look unassailable — almost an optical illusion at times — watched winners go by. After Alcaraz did force a deuce in that 2-1 game before fading, Djokovic clinched the set with 12 of the last 15 points played, his biggest hurdle the tricky art of playing against an opponent diminished.

Alcaraz did depart the court after the third set, and did not retire from the match, but he seemed to continue as a form of sportsmanship.

“It’s tough, not knowing whether he should retire the match or finish as he did,” Djokovic said, then congratulated Alcaraz on his fight. When Alcaraz finally did claim a game serving at 0-5 in the fourth set, the crowd gave an appreciative cheer. Alcaraz, who stirred up a sensation when he won the U.S. Open last September at age 19, then missed the Australian Open with injury, would lose this ensuing Grand Slam with injury. Djokovic, who missed that U.S. Open over U.S. coronavirus vaccine policy, then won the Australian Open, would walk off more quickly than anyone imagined and start preparing for either Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev on Sunday. He would pump his fist only gently after his win, and he would hug Alcaraz at the net, their hotly anticipated meeting having fizzled.

“I told him at the net he knows how young he is,” Djokovic said. “He’s going to win this thing many times.”

