Elena Delle Donne, Shakira Austin are a big problem for Mystics opponents

Shakira Austin was the last player trailing the play when she put her head down and leaned forward in an all-out sprint. She hadn’t even caught crossed the three-point line when, seconds later, Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown raised her hand like an open wide receiver, calling for the ball for what looked like an open layup. She never saw Austin, who closed like a free safety for a chase-down block that landed in the hands of Elena Delle Donne.

The two-time MVP gave the ball up to start a fast break, then got it back to bury one of her trademark trailing threes to give the Mystics a lead with under three minutes remaining of an eventual 75-74 win.

The 2023 season has been a highlight reel for the two Mystics bigs, as Delle Donne has returned to her MVP form while Austin has the early makings of the league’s most improved player. The team has been plagued by inconsistency, but the duo has been a nightly problem for teams across the WNBA.

The Mystics face the Seattle Storm on the road for a pair of games Friday and Saturday.

“As far as the one-two punch of Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin, woo!” ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson said. “There’ve been some really good one-two punches at the four-five position throughout the history of this league. … I think, Shakira and Elena Della Donne can write a new chapter in what that combination of players looks like because of the level of versatility that there is in both of their games.”

Delle Donne looks like her old self from before a pair of back surgeries essentially took away all of the 2020 and 2021 seasons and left her as a part-time entity in 2022. She still has the skill set of the player that posted the 50-40-90 season (field goal percentage, three-point percentage, free throw percentage), but in a stronger frame after spending the offseason lifting weights for the first time since before the injuries. She’s currently shooting 50 percent from the field, a career-high 52.6 percent from behind the arc and 91.3 percent from the free throw line.

Austin, however, is completely revamped. Last year’s rookie season was all about defense with any offense coming off freelance opportunities. All of that has changed after a dominant offseason playing in the Israeli League, where she was named player of the year, center of the year, import player of the year and was the Finals MVP after leading Elitzur Ramla to the championship. Austin’s offensive repertoire has expanded where she has the green light to be aggressive and get buckets. Her 13.7 points per game is a five-point increase and 9.0 rebounds (eighth in the league) is up from 6.4.

“A lot of different ways that she can score,” Lynx center Dorka Juhasz said. “She’s always moving, always rebounding and a very physical player. Obviously, from last year, she grew a lot in many different areas.”

This is not a league devoid of talented big combinations. There’s A’ja Wilson and Candace Parker in Las Vegas. Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart have length in New York, but neither is a true center. Indiana has the young combo of Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith. But Washington is the only team with two players 6-foot-4 or above each averaging 13.7 points or more.

Associate head coach LaToya Sanders was a starter on the 2019 title team playing alongside Delle Donne and she couldn’t think of a comparison for the two.

“I kind of feel like they’re unique,” Sanders said. “I think they’re so different, but they’re perfectly made for each other. They’re very different players, but they can still kill you from the perimeter or on the block. … They’re so different in many ways, but they work seamlessly on the court together.”

Washington has had a lot of success with actions involving the pair and letting them play off one another. Teams often put their quicker big on Delle Donne as she extends her game beyond the arc, but Austin is quick and agile for her size with the ability to put the ball on the floor. Coach Eric Thibault will have them screen for one another to make defenses make a decision. Do they switch and give Delle Donne an opportunity against a slow-footed defender? Do they guard against Austin rolling to the front of the rim where she can catch a pass up high and finish? Thibault has just begun to figure out the best ways to allow the pairing to work off one another.

“If we really figure it out, like who’s going to be able to stop two versatile bigs?” Austin said with a laugh. “There’s so much things we can really do just off of our split action that it’s like, I mean, we love our guards, but y’all stay out there and get you a free three if someone comes.”

The duo knows their potential and are in constant communication. Delle Donne will even text video clips of things for them to keep in mind, including defensive adjustments. They’re not only a challenge for opposing defenses, but Austin has the chance to make multiple all-defensive teams over her career and Delle Donne has been an underrated defender for years and was eighth in blocks per game in 2022.

“She’s a monster,” Delle Donne said. “She does all the dirty work. People don’t even notice all the little things she’s doing and how it affects the game. Her defense, her ability to continue to rebound and put pressure on the rim all the time. So Kira opens up everything for everybody else. And she’s also able to do that little razzle dazzle at the end, show you [the left hand].”

In a bit of a surprise, Delle Donne is averaging a career-high 33.3 minutes per game and ranks fifth in the league in three-point percentage among those with at least two attempts per game. She will be in the MVP conversation if she continues to play at this level and the Mystics stay in the championship mix. Austin will certainly have an opportunity to be named most improved if she continues her current pace.

Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud pointed out that as Austin’s offensive game has expanded, she continues to put in the defensive effort with a willingness to do the “garbage stuff.” She called Austin to the “X-factor” to the team’s future success.

“That baby is going to be the best five in this league,” Cloud said. “That baby is growing up. … If she is not the most improved player this year, y’all are tripping in this league. To me, she’s already won it. But the special thing about Kira is she wants to get better. She wants to learn and she wants to be great.”

