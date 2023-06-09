Elijah Green is trying not to look at his stats. But it’s hard not to.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elijah Green stood on the steps of the dugout at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg a few hours before a recent game. Across from him was the one object he has tried to look at less the past few weeks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fortunately for his sake, the giant scoreboard in right-center field was off and didn’t light up until the game started a few hours later. At that point, as he walked into the batter’s box, his stats were there for everyone else to see. But he’s trying to focus more on his process and less on his results. Can you blame an 18-year-old for getting too caught up in his stats so early in his career?“

Extremely hard, extremely hard,” Green said of not focusing on numbers. “Like, I was talking to [outfielder] Johnathon Thomas about this last week, and I was like: ‘I just don’t want to look at that board. I just don’t want to see it. I just want to focus on me and just hit the ball.’ ”

Green, the Nationals’ 2022 first-round pick, is experiencing the typical ups and downs of a pro in his first year out of high school. He is joined by Brady House and Daylen Lile — taken in the first two rounds of the 2021 draft as high-schoolers — with low Class A Fredericksburg.

Had Green looked at his stats Thursday morning, he would have seen a .240 batting average, a .354 on-base percentage and a .359 slugging percentage. He would have seen three home runs. He would have seen 81 strikeouts in 46 games — which would put him on pace for 232 strikeouts over a 132-game season in low A. He would have seen 19 stolen bases in 22 attempts — on pace for 55 stolen bases in that same full season. The numbers, a mix of good and bad, paint a picture of a talented prospect still working through growing pains.

“The stats, they’re hard, they’re real, they’re reality,” said De Jon Watson, the Nationals’ director of player development. “They’re about where you are and what kind of success you’re having at this particular moment in time. And for us, it’s not so much about the scoreboard numbers. It’s about him taking the lessons that he’s learned on a daily basis and applying that and getting better every single day.”

Green has seen a heavier dose of breaking balls and fewer fastballs than he was accustomed to in high school. He struck out 37 times in April, then 35 more times in May. But his improved walk rate — 18 in May compared with eight in April — provided optimism that Green was developing a stronger grasp of the strike zone and pitchers’ game plans.

Fredericksburg Manager Jake Lowery said Green was too selective earlier in the season, getting into two-strike counts and swinging defensively.

“It’s about the swing decisions and managing the strike zone, and he’s going through a serious master class of it right now,” said Watson, who added that House went through the same struggles at times a year ago. “It’s the first time in his young career that he’s seen this much off-speed, and they’re not going to stop. They’re going to continue to entice him to chase and get him to expand the zone. And the goal for us is to help educate and teach him how to understand how they’re attacking him to see the ball better.”

Green called his first few months in the minors a “learning curve” but “nothing I can’t handle.” He has spent that time developing a cage routine by working on a series of swing drills, including the flamingo, in which he puts his weight on his back leg before he swings. The drills focus on balance while allowing him to feel separation between his lower and upper half, which Lowery said will help him be on time with his swing.

Green said that the work in the cage has helped him to stand up a bit taller in the batter’s box. That will help Green decipher spin on breaking pitches earlier so he can lay off balls in the dirt and turn fastballs into extra bases.

Green’s biggest focus moving forward is consistency at the plate — if he can repeat his best swing in games, he believes he will start to see better results. His impressive athletic abilities have already been on display. Lowery said he has shown incredible speed on the base paths, sometimes using it to get away with late jumps on the pitcher. House said that Green makes catches he has “never seen people catch before.”

All of the tools are there. Now it’s about refining them.

“First month and a half, I was kind of results-oriented,” Green said. “But now like I’m just trusting the process. And I know the hard work I put in is going to show up during the game.”

