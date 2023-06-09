A baseball team’s home field ‘loss’ is Special Olympics’ gain

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amid a season that has seen Indiana State baseball find greater success than it has in decades, fans of the team were excited to welcome the NCAA baseball tournament to the school’s Terre Haute, Ind., campus last week. The Sycamores, who advanced to their first super regional in school history, were set to host that series as well, but a scheduling conflict forced them into what will be a de facto road series against Texas Christian in Fort Worth starting Friday.

The relocation disappointed fans and alumni but brought some unexpected benevolence from their opponents’ fan base after a TCU sports podcast solicited donations to Special Olympics Indiana, the organization that had previously booked Indiana State’s facilities for its competition this weekend. Special Olympics Indiana reportedly has received more than $35,000 since the Lupton Drinking Club on Monday requested those donations as a consolatory gift.

“Please join us at the LDC and donate to Indiana Special Olympics,” the podcast said on Twitter. “Nothing can replace hosting a super regional, but we sure can help support our next foes in a different way. Click link & and donate, gang. #FrogsForSycs”

For Indiana State, the conundrum itself is a reflection of progress.

The Sycamores’ only trip to the College World Series came when its current head coach, Mitch Hannahs, was a second baseman playing for the school. During Hannahs’s playing career, Indiana State appeared in the NCAA tournament in 1986, 1987 and 1989, advancing to the College World Series in 1986 following a regional victory (before the field was expanded in 1999 to include a super regional round).

Hannahs was named head coach in 2013 and has since become the program’s second-winningest coach, taking the team to four NCAA tournaments and winning a second Missouri Valley Conference tournament title in May. The Sycamores have a 45-15 record entering Friday and swept past Wright State and Iowa in the Terre Haute Regional this past weekend.

Shortly after TCU topped Arkansas on Monday to punch its own ticket to the super regional, Indiana State said it could not host their upcoming games at its baseball field, citing overcapacity and a lack of volunteer staff among the contributing factors.

Lodging limitations had already affected tournament accommodations in Lexington, Ky., where visiting baseball teams participating in the Lexington Regional stayed in dormitories on the University of Kentucky campus because of a shortage of hotel rooms in the area stemming from previously scheduled events.

Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales on Tuesday lamented the difficulty of Indiana State’s decision, telling reporters: “It’s tough, man. I’m a baseball guy. We’ve never hosted a super regional or a regional, so it’s really hard.”

By the time Clinkscales made those comments, Special Olympics Indiana had already received more than 100 donations, following the Lupton Drinking Club’s Monday tweet calling for donations and screenshots of said donations, which came from beyond TCU’s fan base.

Special Olympics Indiana on Wednesday said it received more than $30,000 in donations within 48 hours of the tweet. That night, TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said in a Twitter post that the school will contribute, too, donating one dollar from each concessions transaction over the weekend to Indiana Special Olympics.

While special Olympians compete on Indiana State’s campus this weekend, the school’s baseball team will be vying for its second trip to the College World Series. If the Sycamores advance, players may be more willing to trade their digs in Terre Haute for another road venue — in Omaha.

