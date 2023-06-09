French Open live updates Novak Djokovic to meet Carlos Alcaraz in semifinal clash

In a matchup that has been anticipated since the French Open men’s singles draw was announced last month, Novak Djokovic is set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the first semifinal Friday at Roland Garros in Paris. Djokovic is one of tennis’s most decorated champions, while Alcaraz is a young phenom who has made a meteoric rise to join the sport’s elite. Play is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time and will air in the United States on the Tennis Channel. Follow along for live updates.