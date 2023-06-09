Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you root for the Washington Nationals, you should root against the LSU Tigers. The connection is this: The Nationals own the second pick in next month’s MLB draft. The consensus across the sport is that LSU outfielder Dylan Crews — he of the ungodly .432 average and 1.310 on-base-plus-slugging percentage — will go first to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The consensus follows that the Nationals, with a general manager who believes in building around starting pitching, will take Crews’s LSU teammate Paul Skenes with the next pick. Skenes has a massive 100-mph fastball and a minuscule 1.90 ERA, a physical 6-foot-6, 247-pound frame and an otherworldly 179-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio across his 99⅓ innings. The consensus says he’s a stud.

Now, the Nats and GM Mike Rizzo won’t make this pick based on the consensus, and even a bunch of people contacted this week who are following the process closely aren’t 100 percent certain that Skenes will be available at No. 2 — or that the Nats will take him if he is. So we’re dealing with probabilities here. Strong probabilities. But probabilities nonetheless.

Still, if you care about the Nationals and the rebuild that must be accelerated by that second pick in the draft, you should probably keep an eye on the NCAA super regional between Kentucky and LSU this weekend in Baton Rouge. Not just in the first game Saturday, in which Skenes is expected to start. But in the result of the three-game series, too. A victory for LSU means more games for LSU, which means more starts for Skenes, which means more opportunities for LSU Coach Jay Johnson to squeeze hundreds of more pitches from Skenes’s right arm.

This after Skenes fired 124 pitches in his start during LSU’s regional victory over Tulane.

No big deal? Here is the list of major league pitchers who have matched that total this season:

That’s right. Nobody. The most pitches anyone in the big leagues has thrown in 2023 is 117, and that was by Justin Verlander, a 40-year-old veteran who has thrown at least 115 pitches 122 times in his 18-year career. He’s trained to do it. In general, major leaguers — and therefore minor leaguers — aren’t. In the last two seasons, the only major leaguer to match or exceed Skenes’s June 2 total was St. Louis’s Miles Mikolas, who took a no-hitter into the ninth inning of a start last year en route to throwing 129 pitches.

Extenuating circumstances. That must have been the case for Skenes against Tulane, right? A tightly contested, advance-or-go-home game in the tourney?

Except it was the first game of the Tigers’ regional, and they led 6-0 after five innings and 7-2 after eight.

So: If you’re a major league scouting director, general manager or player development official, how concerning are those 124 pitches — with so many more bullets potentially to come before the draft?

“Pretty concerned,” wrote one exec Thursday. “Not ideal.”

“All of those types of outings are concerning,” texted another.

“Anytime you get over 110 it’s a concern for me,” said one more.

There is context here, and we’ll get to it. But there’s also an undeniable truth at play: The interest of a college program — and by extension a college coach — is often pulling in the exact opposite direction of the players who propel the program to the top of the college game. Skenes, no doubt, would love to help lead LSU — with which he is playing his first season after transferring from Air Force — to a College World Series title. That’s only natural, instinctual.

Taking the ball from a competitive, 21-year-old kid who feels invincible in the name of protecting his future could be difficult. But there’s almost no incentive for Johnson, LSU’s head coach, to do so. Indeed, there’s an incentive to just ride your horses. According to his contract with LSU, Johnson has already earned $90,000 in bonuses for reaching the NCAA tournament and steering the Tigers to host a super regional. He’d make another $50,000 for reaching the College World Series, $50,000 more for making the final and $100,000 more for winning the championship.

From LSU’s perspective, Johnson’s job is to win it all. From Johnson’s perspective, winning it all would line his pockets with an extra $290,000 — and maybe put him in line for a raise. From Skenes’s perspective, winning it all would … make everyone around him, not to mention the team that is considering selecting him, quite nervous.

If this were a meaningless exhibition of a college football bowl game, the choice for a player of Skenes’s profile, potential and draft position would be easy: Opt out. But it’s not. It’s in pursuit of a national championship, of being a legend on the bayou regardless of how his pro career works out.

Now for the context: There is not a straight line to be drawn between “124 pitches” and “bad for short- or long-term health.” Pitching is an inherently stressful motion, and even pitchers who are closely monitored can break. A group of doctors and athletic trainers developed a set of rules called the “Pitch Smart Guidelines” that outline the appropriate number of pitches in a given outing based on a pitcher’s age and days of rest. The maximum advised by those guidelines for a 19-22-year-old is 120. It’s worth noting that Skenes was on seven days’ rest, and his start this weekend will be on at least another seven days’ rest. He has not been forced back to the mound without proper time to recover.

That matters. According to a half dozen scouts and execs across the majors, so do other factors. Among them: the frequency of that kind of workload; the amount of high-leverage, high-stress situations; the number of pitches in a long inning; the player’s medical history, which can be examined more easily now that MLB has a draft combine at which players can submit their records. In his 16 outings this year, Skenes has reached or exceeded 110 pitches five times.

What’s all but certain: Once Skenes signs with the Nationals or another team this summer, he won’t approach 124 pitches in the minors this year. Or likely next year. Or maybe ever. The list of Nats who have thrown at least 124 pitches in a major league game, dating to the team’s 2005 arrival in D.C.: Livan Hernandez (12 times) and Esteban Loaiza, Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark once each. Never Max Scherzer. Never Stephen Strasburg.

In the stands this weekend at LSU’s Skip Bertman Field, there will no doubt be anticipation and electricity around each of Skenes’s pitches. Geaux Tigers, y’all, however many it might take. But for everyone else with interest in his career — his unknown new team included — there will be nothing short of anxiety. Excuse all those scouts and execs if they secretly wear the blue-and-white of Kentucky as their underwear. If you regularly say, “Go Nats,” this weekend you should say, “Go Wildcats,” too.

