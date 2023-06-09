Riverside boys fall, Independence girls prevail in Va. soccer semifinals

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Riverside boys’ soccer team spent much of Friday’s Class 5 semifinal consumed by face-covering, shirt-clutching frustration. The Rams were playing well, there was no doubt about that. Matched up against the same Cox program from Virginia Beach that beat them in last year’s state championship game, Riverside was controlling possession and generating chances.

But soccer can be cruel, and sometimes a good performance isn’t enough to prevent heartbreak. On Friday in Ashburn, Cox led for all but 15 minutes of a 2-1 win.

“I saw a lot of grit today,” Riverside Coach Kieran Harris said. “Went down early and didn’t give up. These boys put a lot out there on that field.”

The Rams, led by a group of 15 seniors, had successfully carried the momentum of last year’s postseason run into this spring. One of the best teams in Northern Virginia all year, they entered Friday’s semifinal — played on their home field — eager for another chance at a Falcons team that beat them 2-0 in the 2022 final.

For a long time Friday, it seemed the Rams might get shut out again. Cox (15-4-2) scored in the 11th minute and held that lead deep into the second half as Riverside (19-3-1) struggled to finish its chances. Finally, with 16 minutes remaining, senior Jack Voci tied the game with an impressive volley off a corner kick.

But Cox responded five minutes later, reclaiming the lead with a long cross and a header. The 2-1 Falcons’ advantage remained until the final whistle, and the Rams dropped to their home turf.

“It was a battle, and a personal battle for us,” senior midfielder Carlos Lazano said. “We were excited to play them again and felt privileged to make it back and get that chance. We gave it our all.”

Hat trick lifts Independence to dramatic win

After a season spent bulldozing through Loudoun County with one blowout after another, the Independence girls got a full dose of tense and dramatic soccer in Friday’s Class 5 semifinal at Briar Woods. After relinquishing an early two-goal lead, the Tigers scored twice in the final 10 minutes to earn a 4-3 victory over First Colonial.

“Just an intense match. Very intense,” junior forward Viviana Pope said. “That was probably our best competition all season, so it was a challenge. But it was a good challenge — a lot of fun.”

Coming off a 6-0 rout of Douglas Freeman in Tuesday’s quarterfinal, the Tigers looked to be headed for another comfortable win in the early going Friday. Pope put Independence (21-1) on the board in the ninth minute with a crafty run and a strong shot to the top left corner. Sophomore Lilli Lubic doubled the lead in the 18th by racing around the keeper and tapping it in.

But First Colonial (16-3) found its offense, getting one back in the 24th and then knotting the game at 2 just after halftime. Suddenly, with a trip to the state championship on the line, Independence was on its back foot for one of the first times all season.

“At that time, I just saw the girls trying to process it all,” Coach Ann Vierkorn said. “[First Colonial] brought it full force. We were just trying to keep up and look for some opportunities ourselves.”

Just inside 10 minutes, the Tigers got an opportunity and took advantage. Pope finished off a chaotic counterattack with a right-footed rocket just inside the box. She doubled the lead and completed a hat trick a few minutes later, scoring on the rebound of a free kick from midfielder Ava Galligan.

First Colonial scored a third goal with five minutes remaining, but the Tigers held on for their tightest win of the year. On Saturday, they will face Deep Run in the Class 5 championship at 12:30 p.m.

Tuscarora girls reach title game again

The Tuscarora girls will return to the Class 4 state title game after beating Smithfield, 2-0, on Friday at Spotsylvania High.

The Huskies (14-2-1), who fell to Broad Run in the 2022 final, will get another shot at a championship after putting together a strong semifinal performance. After a scoreless first half, senior Lauren Mattingley gave her team a 1-0 lead, and freshman Emmanuelle Tchoumbou doubled it in the closing minutes. Tuscarora will face Western Albermale on Saturday at 10 a.m.

On the boys’ side of Class 4, Loudoun County lost to Smithfield on penalty kicks (4-3) after a scoreless game.

Brentsville girls, Meridian boys advance to Class 3 finals

The Brentsville girls are headed to Saturday’s Class 3 championship after blanking Charlottesville, 2-0, in Friday’s semifinal.

The Tigers, who traveled an hour south to play at Riverbend High near Fredericksburg, took control early when sophomore Chloe Layne scored in the 15th minute. With their defense keeping the Black Knights in check, the Tigers doubled their lead on a goal from freshman Payton Brown early in the second half. Junior Peyton McGovern had the assist on both goals.

Brentsville, seeking its second championship in program history, will return to Riverbend on Saturday to face Lafayette at 12:30 p.m.

On the boys’ side, Meridian defeated Monticello, 2-0, to return to the championship game. The Falls Church program is chasing its 12th state title in program history. The Mustangs will face Charlottesville on Saturday at Riverbend at 10 a.m.

