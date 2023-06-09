Westfield holds on, Madison rallies to set up Class 6 baseball title game

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

High school baseball, the Westfield Bulldogs claim, is rarely an individual endeavor. But in Friday morning’s Class 6 state semifinal, Bulldogs’ senior right-hander Joey Mitchell did just about everything an individual could, as he lifted Westfield to a 4-2 victory over defending state champion Freedom (South Riding) and into Saturday’s state title game against Madison.

“It’s my last high school pitching experience,” Mitchell said, “and I think I showed up for it.”

In Tuesday’s state quarterfinal, the senior threw 75 pitches. He then asked Coach Rob Hahne for 110, the maximum allotment, in Friday’s game at Champe High in Aldie.

Hahne obliged. When Mitchell reached the limit two batters shy of a complete game, having allowed just three hits while going 2 for 3 with an RBI at the plate against the reigning state champions, tears welled. He hugged nearby teammates and coaches as he contemplated his final high school start.

Senior right-hander Sam Herndon, who relieved Mitchell, struck out the final two batters. After the final strike, sophomore catcher Kase Cochran ran to embrace Herndon, and then, for a second time, Mitchell. This time, there was a big grin on Mitchell’s face.

“He’s not afraid of anything — he only fears God,” said senior outfielder Jonny Farmelo, who finished 1 for 3 with a double and walk.

The semifinal matchup pitted the Eagles (23-4), who had won the state title last season, against the upstart Bulldogs (20-7), who finished below .500 in 2022 but reloaded with a healthy, senior-laden roster that immediately viewed a deep postseason run as a realistic aspiration. Success in the grueling Concorde District and a region championship in May reaffirmed the Bulldogs’ faith.

“Every game, it’s a different person stepping up,” Farmelo said.

Mitchell caught fire early, retiring Freedom’s first 11 batters. The Westfield offense, which had seven players tally a hit, manufactured early runs when possible. In the first inning, Mitchell provided run support of his own, singling home a teammate for a 1-0 lead. An inning later, sophomore AJ Pritchard, batting from the nine-spot, drove in two runners with a double to left field. The runners had each previously reached on a single and advanced an extra base on a balk.

Even through hitless third, fourth and fifth innings, Westfield clung to a three-run lead. Freedom, looking to pounce, scored on an RBI single from sophomore Justin Lee in the bottom of the fifth. But Westfield’s offensive output returned in the sixth, with two singles and a balk giving the team a three-run cushion that shrunk to two on a sixth-inning sacrifice fly and never got smaller.

Madison rallies to beat Colgan

Madison Coach Pudge Gjormand has coached in Northern Virginia for 37 years and says nearly every group of his has developed a dogged mettle. Around this time of year, the team spends more time in the classroom, discussing mental approach, than it does on the field. For this Warhawks squad, which rallied for a 4-3 victory over Colgan in Friday afternoon’s Class 6 state semifinal, the message resonated.

“These dudes are as tough as anyone I’ve ever been around,” Gjormand said.

No group of his had won three extra-inning postseason games in the region tournament to qualify for the state tournament, and only a handful had reached the state semifinal game. On Friday in Aldie, this bunch — which was hitless through five innings — was tasked with overcoming a three-run deficit.

But the team wasn’t without hope. The Warhawks (22-5), with a deep stable of arms in waiting, knew they could hold the mighty Colgan (24-3) lineup at bay. After the fifth, they received a dose of motivation, when a Colgan player blew a kiss to Madison star Bryce Eldridge.

“They poked the bear,” Gjormand said. “Bryce is our leader. We follow him, and the kids responded.”

Senior Eli Novario notched the team’s first hit to open the sixth inning, sending the Sharks to their bullpen. Before an out was recorded, Madison drew a hit-by-pitch, bases-loading walk, bases-loaded RBI walk from junior Carter Tuft and an RBI single from sophomore Kyle Tyrrell. A fielder’s choice, hit by senior Connor Moore tied the game.

Senior Mac Lewis hit a sacrifice fly deep to left field, sending Tuft diving through a cloud of dust at home to put the Warhawks in front. Madison’s three relievers combined for four scoreless innings to close out the Sharks, who had lost to Madison in the 2021 state title game.

“We’ve been down before,” Novario said. “We’ve got the ultimate faith in each other.”

“There’s no nerves — we know we’re going to come back,” said Moore. “It’s just a matter of when.”

On Saturday morning, they will return to Aldie for a fifth matchup against Concorde District foe Westfield; the teams split their previous four matchups, though the Bulldogs got the best of Madison in the region championship game.

Independence moves on in Class 5

In Class 5, Independence came back from an early deficit to defeat Nansemond River and reach its first state title game since winning the Class 3 title in 2021. On Friday, the Tigers (25-1) used four pitchers to close out the Warriors, 1-0, in Leesburg. Seniors Tyler Fetterman and Chad Yates each hit solo home runs.

The Tigers will play Cox in Saturday’s title game.

“I love these guys,” Coach Joe McDonald said. “I’ve had a lot of good teams, but this year was just a little different. … They pull for each other.”

Tuscarora, Northern Virginia’s last Class 4 team standing, fell in its state semifinal on Friday with a 1-0 loss to Smithfield. The Huskies finish the season 24-4.

