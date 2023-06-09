What to know about the UEFA Champions League final

June 9, 2023 at 7:54 a.m. EDT
Erling Haaland and Manchester City are looking for their first Champions League title, but Inter Milan stands in their way. (Nick Potts/AP)
Manchester City and Inter Milan will square off Saturday in the UEFA Champions League final, one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. Here’s what you need to know.

