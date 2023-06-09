Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The news conference to introduce the Washington Wizards’ new president of Monumental Basketball had started and there was a very important person missing: Michael Winger, the new president of Monumental Basketball. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There was Ted Leonsis seated on the elevated stage. Wizards play-by-play man Chris Miller serving as emcee behind the lectern. Then — give the franchise a gold sticker for its punctuality — the event kicked off right at the scheduled time. Miller welcomed the guests, greeted Leonsis and read an abridged version of Winger’s biography in basketball: nearly two decades as an NBA executive, during which his teams collectively earned two NBA Finals appearances and seven conference titles. And now, for the man himself:

“Ladies and gentlemen, Michael Winger,” Miller said into the microphone.

Applause, applause from the assembled crowd. But no Winger.

More sustained applause. Still no Winger.

Eleven seconds passed, and the two seats next to Leonsis were still vacant. The clapping turned into silence, then confused murmuring. Miller deftly sliced into the awkwardness with a joke, and continued his roll call of introductions. Then, roughly four minutes after the official start, Winger finally showed up to his celebration.

This was the scene Thursday at the team’s event, which was more of a welcome party mixed with a meet-the-press for the retooled leadership team tasked with resuscitating a moribund franchise. And much like Winger’s unhurried arrival to the stage, the Wizards’ quest to contend will take some time.

Winger, only 43, and general manager Will Dawkins, an even fresher addition at 37 years old, may be the young and progressive public-facing leaders of Monumental Basketball, but their approach will be slow and methodical. That became clear while catching how many times Winger dropped the word “eventually” as he expressed his thoughts on the future. And while listening as Dawkins emphasized that there will be no “shortsighted” decisions on the horizon.

The Wizards have failed to make the playoffs in four of the last five years. And at no time Thursday did the new decision-makers sell the dream of a quick rebound to a fan base starved for something to feel good about. Because there’s distance between who the Wizards are and who they aspire to be.

In the belief of Leonsis, this should be a destination city for free agents, a franchise that develops young talent and a place that’s generally taken seriously around the league.

“That is a really, really good place,” Leonsis said, voicing his hopes for how he’d like the Wizards to be talked about. “But [the Wizards’ executive team] have to work really, really hard out of the gates fast because we have big decisions to make very quickly. First one most notably, the draft.”

Fast and very quickly … maybe that’s the speed at which Winger, Dawkins and Travis Schlenk, the former Atlanta Hawks president hired to oversee evaluations of player personnel and the scouting staff, will have to work with the June 22 draft approaching. But beyond that, Leonsis’s professional men’s basketball team looks nothing like the vision he believes it can be.

A destination? Superstars with the power of choice don’t want to play here. Player development? Well, one of their most celebrated recent draft picks, Rui Hachimura, has found his groove with another team. A team with a good reputation? The reality is, the Wizards have far more in common with lottery dwellers like the Orlando Magic (a team that has missed the postseason in three of the past five years) and the Detroit Pistons (who, like Washington, have only one playoff appearance in five seasons) than any of the top eight teams in the East.

So, for anyone expecting a quick turnaround to relevancy — but they have a supermax player to build around! — settle in and get comfortable. This is going to be a long ride.

“We’re going to build a generational contender, we’re going to eventually have a team that’s competing for championships. I can’t promise when that will be …” Winger said during the news conference. “It will take time and it’s going to start on the ground floor.”

Though Winger decided to leave his crystal ball in Los Angeles — “Eventually we’re going to hoist a trophy here in D.C., I just, I can’t promise you when,” he also said — he has brought along a blueprint for rebuilding.

Now, there are vast differences between the Los Angeles Clippers, for whom he was general manager, and the Wizards. Also, the circumstances may never play out as favorably here as they did on the West Coast. However, Winger was part of the leadership team that made the difficult choice to trade Blake Griffin, who had been the face of the franchise, and move forward with a young and enticing group for a year before adding Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. While the Clippers formed their powerful duo, the Oklahoma City Thunder tore down its superstar pairing, trading George to L.A., then shipping out Russell Westbrook. Dawkins, who began his career 15 years ago with the Thunder, was in the OKC front office for the franchise’s seismic shift.

Pairing Winger’s record and Dawkins’ history with the Thunder, a franchise that finds talent across the board and develops those players, it’s fair to expect the Wizards to use the weeks leading up to the draft to identify a player who can plug in now or, possibly become an asset later.

“There won’t be any shortsighted decisions made here at the Washington Wizards,” Dawkins said.

Since Winger and Dawkins seemingly have no problem with making hard choices and pressing the reset button, their backgrounds might raise the antennae for some fans. Although Winger confirmed that he does have the power to start a complete overhaul of the roster, I don’t see one coming anytime soon, which means: Expect Bradley Beal to remain a Wizard, and be the centerpiece of this rehab.

When I asked Winger what he sees in Beal that leads him to believe he can build a successful team around him, he ticked off the typical attributes: Beal can score, he can pass, he can defend (when he wants to, I’d add), and though he’ll turn 30 by the end of the month, he’s still in his prime.

“He is a building block,” Winger said in closing. “He’s capable of being a building block.”

Later, Winger added: “I know that when I close my eyes and I envision a roster in late September, early October playing a preseason game, I see Brad on that team. I see a lot of young players we have on that team. I see some vets we have on that team. I see the eighth pick of the draft we have on that team. I see … probably the 42nd pick on that team. To the extent that we can somehow move around in the draft, I see a couple additional young players. … But one of my biggest fears is being overreactive to unmet expectations before me getting here. I just fundamentally don’t believe in taking a flame thrower to things until you know exactly what you’re torching. I don’t know the guys yet. I really want to get to meet them face-to-face over a meal.”

Barring any miscommunication, Winger should be on time for those dinner dates. On Thursday, a mix-up seemingly was to blame for Winger’s tardiness.

“Why was I late?” Winger said, smiling and repeating the question. “Well, I was following the leader and the leader didn’t tell me we’re on yet. I think Ted went ahead of the leader and the leader wasn’t quite ready for Ted. Now I could be wrong about that, but that’s the truth.”

Winger got to his spot, eventually. There’s no telling when the Wizards will do the same.

