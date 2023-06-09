The rise of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the potential new king of golf

Listen 13 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — Outside of the Oakdale Golf & Country Club clubhouse on Thursday, after the first round of the Canadian Open, a group of golfers stood around talking about the deal that would make partners out of the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. They wondered about the for-profit status of the new venture, their own payouts, even agent fees. Asked if he had thoughts about the proposed chairman of the new venture that would oversee their sport, one golfer asked who he was.

Another knew better. “There are now two people in the very near future who will run pro golf. One we know a lot about,” said Harry Higgs, the four-year tour veteran, referring to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “One we know nothing about. That’s Yasir.”

The golf world is about to become closely acquainted with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, a globe-trotting, Harvard-educated golf obsessive who appears poised to become the most powerful person in the professional game. As governor of the Saudi PIF, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, Al-Rumayyan has for years ranked among the most influential people on the planet. This week, as part of a shocking deal that ended legal acrimony between the sides, Al-Rumayyan became the prospective chairman of a new venture between the PGA Tour and the PIF, which had funded and operated LIV Golf.

If the deal is finalized, Al-Rumayyan also will occupy a seat on the PGA Tour board. Combined with the PIF’s massive financial investment, that figures to give him ultimate sway — if he chooses to exercise it. Details of the deal remain vague, and it’s unclear what Al-Rumayyan and the Saudis expect out of the partnership, and how much they’re putting in. It is clear, though, that Al-Rumayyan, a 53-year-old with thick black hair and a neatly trimmed salt-and-pepper beard, now has a seat at the head of the sport’s table.

“Clearly, the guy is a golf fanatic,” said former Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker, now a senior fellow at The Washington Institute. “This is sort of the intersection of his personal and professional interests.”

A dealmaker’s rise

A decade ago, Al-Rumayyan would not have been a prime candidate to become a global power player. He had success as a mid-level investment banker and eventually rose to become chief executive of Saudi Fransi Capital. Al-Rumayyan turned the struggling investment bank into one of the most profitable firms in Saudi Arabia.

In 2015, the performance caught the attention of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS. The crown prince was tired of the safe, low-return U.S. Treasury bonds into which the kingdom had for decades invested its oil reserves. In an effort to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy and reduce the kingdom’s reliance on oil, he had created the Vision 2030 plan, with an aggressive investment strategy for the PIF at the center of it. He only needed someone to run it.

“I think the crown prince had heard of me, and I got a call,” Al-Rumayyan said in a 2020 interview with investor David Rubenstein. “I thought it was going to be an interview, but it was like, ‘Here’s what I want you to do.’ Even when he said, ‘When can you start?’ I said, ‘I need like three months.’ He said, ‘No, it’s one month, and you will do it.’ Then the next week I got another call saying, ‘You have to come immediately.’ ”

Al-Rumayyan now oversees a dizzying portfolio. He’s chairman of both Aramco and the English soccer club Newcastle United, which the PIF acquired a controlling stake in 2021 for more than $400 million. The PIF invested also $40 billion in the SoftBank Vision Fund. After Al-Rumayyan recommended it to the PIF board, the fund invested $3.5 billion in Uber, and Al-Rumayyan now sits on Uber’s board.

He’s more dealmaker than investor. The PIF includes layers of analysts and advisers who make recommendations to the PIF’s board, on which Al-Rumayyan sits. He then travels the globe to meet with financiers and CEOs and executes those decisions. The PIF controls roughly $700 billion in assets, and Al-Rumayyan has said he aims for $2 trillion.

“Everybody in the world wants to get a meeting at PIF right now,” said Bradley Hope, co-author of “Blood and Oil,” which documents the crown prince’s global aspirations. “The line to get in is around the block because they have all the money. The price of oil is very high. And then when that excess profit comes in, a lot of it goes into PIF. PIF is ready to do deals that other sovereign wealth funds are not ready to do — risky things like LIV Golf.”

Al-Rumayyan channels the crown prince’s aggressive approach toward investments. But he does it with an understated demeanor that endears him to executives across the globe.

“He’s extremely polite, soft-spoken, almost deferential,” said Princeton professor of Near East studies Bernard Haykel, who has met Al-Rumayyan several times. “He’s not a colorful character like, say, Trump is, or even his boss, the crown prince. He’s quite gentlemanly, but also quite bland. He’s very a self-contained and careful, thoughtful person. He’s not charismatic or forceful in any way.”

“He’s known as a very suave guy,” Hope said. “He’s very at home in Davos, where he puts on a suit and he can easily mingle in those crowds, spend time on yachts with billionaires and things like that. At the same time, he knows Saudi Arabia, how it works.”

That’s a critical skill as the kingdom tries to shed its reputation as a repressive regime, and as Western executives balance the risks to their brand with the rewards of accessing Saudi capital.

“He’s a consummate translator” between the corporate West and Saudi Arabia,” Hope said. “He can go between the two worlds really easily. Probably his highest value is his absolute loyalty to MBS, his ability to move between these two worlds.”

Those skills have, so far, helped him overcome investment misfires.

“Some of his investments have gone wrong — Softbank, Uber, things like that,” said Khalid Al-Jabri, a health-tech entrepreneur and a cardiologist who has been exiled from Saudi Arabia, where two of his siblings are political prisoners. “But because of the blitz associated with high profile deals like PGA and LIV or Newcastle United, he is being more and more recognized as this powerful figure helping to impose the brand of the kingdom on a global scale. So he’s very popular in Saudi Arabia.

“As a moneyman for MBS, people need to understand that a lot of the investment return he’s bringing isn’t money — it’s influence, rebranding and image sanitization and basically whitewashing human rights violations.”

‘On the golf map’

As the golf world scrambles to make sense of the deal, a key question lingers: What do Al-Rumayyan and Saudi Arabia want from their investment in golf? Theories abound: “Sports washing,” sway with Western CEOs, or just more access to a game its leaders love.

Golf arrived in eastern Saudi Arabia in the late 1930s, when Aramco opened oil-and-sand courses in the desert for American engineers to play on, but it’s never been a big part of the sporting culture there.

As PIF helps the country diversify, though, golf holds a small but crucial place in Al-Rumayyan’s PIF calculus. Just as it used golf to placate American gas executives and engineers in the 1940s, Saudi Arabia can use the game to grease the skids for commerce today. Western corporations for years chose to place regional headquarters in the United Arab Emirates over Saudi Arabia owing to repressive policies. As the kingdom peels away many of them to draw businesses, it also has used golf as a prominent entertainment option.

“If you want to attract the commanders of industry and their families,” Schenker said, “a lot of these guys like to golf.”

So do American presidents. As he sat on corporate boards and governed the most powerful sovereign wealth fund on the planet, Al-Rumayyan also became part of the leadership of Golf Saudi, which years before LIV existed hosted tournaments in Saudi Arabia with purses and appearances fees that attracted the world’s best players. Al-Rumayyan’s close friend, Majed Al Sorour, was installed as CEO of Golf Saudi. And together, they lured the crown prince into the game.

“The two of them are like golf aficionados,” Hope said. “They just love golf. And they got MBS into it, partly because they all had this idea that MBS could play golf with Trump. It’s a common thing for heads of state to think about — when Trump is the president but maybe with Barack Obama, too — you know, playing golf is a great photo op. So MBS started learning how to play golf for that reason. He didn’t know how to play before.”

Throughout LIV’s tumultuous existence, critics have suggested it was sports-washing, likening the Saudis’ efforts to those of Qatar, China and Russia. But many experts believe Al-Rumayyan never viewed golf as a vehicle to cleanse Saudi Arabia’s reputation or conceal its human rights record; the PIF’s entry into the sport only cast light on the Saudi government’s atrocities. He viewed golf as a pathway into Western commerce.

“He saw this as one possible way to put Saudi on the golf map of the world,” Schenker said. “I personally never saw it as sportswashing. I don’t think that’s how he conceived of it either.”

Still, it is difficult to determine where Al-Rumayyan’s professional interest in golf ends and his personal obsession with the game begins. While golf holds a unique place in the corporate world, some in his circle believe Al-Rumayyan’s affinity for the game is an equal driver of Saudi’s investment in the sport.

He moved at early age to Riyadh, where he attended a school for the sons of Saudi Ministry of Defense and Aviation officers. The school, he told a Saudi-based radio station last year, provided access to American coaching in a wide range of sports — volleyball, basketball, running, swimming — and cemented his passion for sports. Eventually, that passion came to include golf. He plays to a handicap in the low teens, reportedly as low as 12.

“I’m really good in bunkers,” Al-Rumayyan told Rubenstein. “I don’t think I have the time to go down to scratch.”

“Let’s be honest, the key reason the Saudis have become so involved in golf is because of Yasir’s enduring love for the game,” DP World Tour Tour CEO Keith Pelley told author Alan Shipnuck in an excerpt of his forthcoming book about LIV. “If he was a volleyball fan, they might be building volleyball arenas and creating a volleyball super league and hosting the volleyball world championships.”

Haykel, the Princeton professor, predicted Al-Rumayyan would expect at least one PGA Tour event be played in Saudi Arabia, at one of the newly built links that have doubled the number of courses in the country. Haykel doubted Al-Rumayyan would be able to add full-time oversight of the world’s biggest golf tour to his duties.

“I don’t think he has the time or the bandwidth to be that involved with the PGA Tour,” Haykel said. “He has so much else going. I imagine he will want it to be a success. He will just give the big, broad outlines of where he wants it to go. … I can’t see him being a micromanager.”

Despite his many portfolios, though, Al-Rumayyan’s intense personal interest in LIV — which the PIF poured at least $2 billion into creating — could be a preview of how he’ll approach his role chairing the newly-formed PGA Tour-LIV board. When the status of the newly forming league teetered after Phil Mickelson’s controversial comments surfaced last year, Al-Rumayyan rallied employees on a call to keep working and ensured them the tour would eventually launch, Shipnuck reported.

At LIV events, Al-Rumayyan chatted up golfers and played pro-am rounds paired with LIV players and celebrities. Before LIV’s first tournament, Al-Rumayyan personally announced to players that any golfer who shot a 54 — a birdie on every hole of a par-72 course, four shots better than the PGA Tour record — would receive a $54 million bonus. (In Roman numerals, LIV is 54.)

One judge described Al-Rumayyan as “up to his eyeballs” in running LIV. In court filings during their soon-t0-be-dropped antitrust lawsuit, PGA Tour lawyers asserted Al-Rumayyan “has been personally involved in decision-making on minutiae” that included scoring systems, travel costs for caddies, a promotional video, tournament structures and the LIV logo. Al-Rumayyan was “LIV’s de facto CEO,” the PGA Tour’s lawyers said, and held sway over actual LIV CEO Greg Norman, the legendary Australian golfer whose future role remains uncertain.

“When a decision regarding LIV’s launch date needed to be made, Norman presented options to Mr. Al-Rumayyan and said he was, ‘looking forward to [Mr. Al-Rumayyan’s] direction,’ ” the filing stated.

Brice Garnett, a member of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Committee, said he did not know much about al-Rumayyan other than his friends on the LIV tour spoke highly of him. But his hope was that the PGA leadership would maintain day-to-day control of the Tour. “They’re just investors,” Garnett said. “I’m not sure how much he wants to be involved on a daily basis, and they may give the reins to Jay.”

Rory McIlroy, the public face of the Tour’s anti-LIV efforts over the past year, knows Al-Rumayyan at least a little bit. They played golf in Dubai a few years ago and attended an F1 race together in Austin. McIllroy described him as an “avid” golfer. “He’s a very impressive man,” McIlroy said after he finished his opening round at the Canadian Open. “Harvard Business School. Runs 7 or 800 billions worth of dollars and invested in a ton of different companies. He’s a very smart, impressive man.”

On Tuesday, sitting next to Monahan on a CNBC set, Al-Rumayyan offered few specifics of what he would do in his new role, other than to commit billions of dollars of PIF investment. Having already upturned professional golf, after years of trying to enrich Saudi Arabia and spread its influence with extreme measures, he could be sure of one thing.

“The way we’re doing our partnership,” Al-Rumayyan said, “it’s going to be really big.”

