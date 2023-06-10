Man confronts and shouts at Brittney Griner at Dallas airport

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was confronted at a Dallas airport Saturday by a right-wing social media personality who berated her about her release from a Russian prison. Alex Stein posted video of himself shouting “Do you still want to boycott America, Brittney?” and “She hates America” and “What about the Merchant of Death, Brit?”

Griner was sentenced to 9½ years in prison after pleading guilty to bringing vape cartridges with cannabis oil into the country. Griner was released in December and returned to the United States in a prisoner exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as the “merchant of death.”

Terri Jackson, executive director of the WNBA players association, said players called and texted her as the situation unfolded. Players told Jackson that security had to push the man away and eventually tackle him to the ground. Stein’s video shows him being physically moved away while Griner and teammates can be seen walking closely behind.

Mercury forward Brianna Turner, a vice president of the players association, tweeted, “Player safety while traveling should be at the forefront. People following with cameras saying wild remarks is never acceptable. Excessive harassment. Our team nervously huddled in a corner unsure how to move about. We demand better.”

The WNBA put out a statement confirming the incident and said it was gathering additional information.

“It has come to our attention that this was orchestrated by a social media figure and provocateur,” the statement read. “His actions were inappropriate and unfortunate.

“The safety of Brittney Griner and all WNBA players is our top priority. Prior to the season, the WNBA worked together with the Phoenix Mercury and BG’s team to ensure her safety during her travel, which included charter flights for WNBA games and assigned security personnel with her at all times. We remain steadfastly committed to the highest standards of security for players.”

Griner is approved to use chartered flights for games this season as a safety protocol. Teams, however, are not permitted to use chartered flights and regularly walk through the airport before flights alongside the general public. A new program was approved this year that allowed teams to charter flights for postseason games, the Commissioner’s Cup championship and for back-to-back games.

“We are quite clear that the matter of charter travel is NOT a ‘competitive advantage’ issue,” the players association said in a statement. “We cannot help but wonder if the league and teams preclude more reasonable and flexible rules regarding charter travel in 2023 in order to seek leverage on this issue at the bargaining table.

“What BG and all of her PHX teammates experienced today was a calculated confrontation that left them feeling very unsafe. Everyone who was paying attention knew this would happen. We could have and should have been more proactive.

“Allowing teams to fly charter is ONLY about player health and safety and until the league and teams take this issue seriously, situations like this will continue to occur.”

