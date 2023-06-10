Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Not surprisingly, David Feherty fell in love with golf while caddying for his father and learning to understand the camaraderie of the sport. His father, Billy, had cut some clubs down for him when he was very young, and as he grew, he began sneaking onto the course at Bangor Golf Club in Bangor, Northern Ireland. “I’d almost always get caught and thrown off,” he says. “But I’d usually get to play a few holes before that happened. I did the same thing on the range. I’d sneak on, hit some balls, and, inevitably, someone would come out and tell me to stop. Junior players were — at best — second-class citizens at Bangor.”

He began competing in junior events around Ireland and Northern Ireland and had some success. There were other good young players in his age group, and he became friends with most of them. As his game improved, he began spending more and more time practicing, wanting to be better, wanting to win more often.

“When I was little and spending time with my older cousins, I was mad keen for soccer and, to a lesser extent, for rugby,” he says. “But once I got bitten by golf, that was it. That was my sport.”

This story was excerpted from “Feherty: The Remarkably Funny and Tragic Journey of Golf’s David Feherty” by John Feinstein. It was published by Hachette Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc., © 2023. Excerpts reprinted by permission of Hachette Books.

The pro at Bangor Golf Club when David was very young was a man named Ernie Jones. He saw enough in the young Feherty to start giving him some lessons. But it was the pro who succeeded him, David Jones (no relation) who began to push the teenage Feherty to chase the dream of becoming a good player.

Feherty was already spending more and more time at the golf club, and David Jones took him under his wing, both as a golfer and as a person. “He was a moderately talented player at that point, which reminded me a lot of me as a teenager,” Jones remembers. “I was a 7-handicap when I turned pro, but I became a reasonably successful professional.

“I saw that sort of potential in David because he was fearless. He had no quit in him. If he was behind in a match at the turn, he saw the back nine as a place where he could turn things around — and, more often than not, he would turn things around and he’d come back and win the match.”

When he was 16, Feherty finished third in the Munster boys’ championship, one of Ireland’s most important junior tournaments. By then, he was thinking he might have a future in golf. Or at least wanted to have a future in golf.

A year later, after dropping out of school, Feherty had to decide whether to pursue a singing career or a golf career. He chose golf. “To this day, I can’t tell you why, other than I really wanted to give it a try,” he says. “I didn’t think I was that good as a singer, and even though I wasn’t that good at golf, I liked it more. So, I figured if I was going to fail at something it might as well be something I liked a lot and enjoyed.”

Billy Feherty was less than thrilled with the notion of his son becoming a golf pro — especially since he was a 5-handicap, meaning he was a solid amateur player but hardly someone ready to make a career as a pro.

Two people convinced him to not get in Feherty’s way: David’s older sister, Helen, and David Jones.

“His dad came to me and said, ‘You have to talk him out of this,’” Jones remembers. “I said to him, ‘You’ve got to give him a chance to find out for himself. If you don’t, he’ll never completely forgive you.’ I really felt that his competitiveness would give him a chance to get good. I’d been where he was as a teenager, and when I started playing full time, I got good pretty fast. I thought it could happen for him too.”

For similar reasons, Helen also pushed her parents to let David take a shot at playing golf.

“He asked me to talk to them,” she says, laughing now at the memory. “He thought if I was on his side, it would help.”

David’s mom, Violet (Vi) Feherty, was torn. “I wanted him to do something that would make him happy, but I really didn’t see any way back then that he could make a good living playing golf,” she says. “I still wonder what might have happened if he had stuck with music. But given the way things turned out, I guess he made the right choice.”

The final decision was made when Jones convinced an old friend from his playing days, John Farmer, to hire Feherty as an assistant pro at Mid-Hertfordshire Golf Club, which was outside London. Like Jones, Farmer had given up the grind of a low-paying tour to become a club pro.

After working at Mid-Herts, as the club was called, David returned to Bangor and got a job at nearby Royal Belfast. From there, he moved to Holywood Golf Club, which was less than four miles down Bangor Road from Royal Belfast. Holywood would become famous later as the club that produced Rory McIlroy, but this was a dozen years before McIlroy was born. David did, however, become friends with McIlroy’s parents. Gerry and Rosie. Gerry was the bartender at the club — and David spent a good deal of time at the bar.

After a year at Holywood, David was hired at Balmoral Golf Club. The pro there was Fred Daly, who had won the Open Championship in 1947 and had played on four Ryder Cup teams. In those days, being a major champion didn’t make you an instant multimillionaire; it meant you had a chance to get a good club pro job when your playing days were over.

One afternoon, Feherty watched Daly give a lesson to a very good young player named Garth McGimpsey. He and Feherty were the same age, the difference being that Garth was still an amateur and a member at Balmoral while Fehrety was Daly’s assistant.

Feherty and Garth McGimpsey got along well, were good friends. Not so their fathers. By then, Billy Feherty had become emotionally invested in his son’s golf career, in part because he’d improved, in part because he was his father.

“We used to have a saying, ‘daddy-no-caddie,’” David Feherty says. “None of us really wanted our dads around when we were playing, and no one wanted them around taking notes during a lesson. When my dad came out to watch me play, I’d get pissed to the point where he’d show up in disguises or he’d dart from tree to tree hoping I wouldn’t see him. He and Hal McGimpsey used to argue all the time about who was the better player, Garth or me. It was probably Garth.”

By then, Feherty was a much better player than he had been when he first got to Balmoral. He stayed at the club for two life-changing years. The membership of the club was entirely Catholic. The only Protestants on the grounds on a daily basis were Feherty, Daly, and Daly’s son, Robin. Every morning, Feherty would leave his parents’ house and drive straight up Lisburn Road. “Right into the war zone,” he says. “The entire area was an IRA stronghold. There was a peace wall there, about 80 feet high. It’s still there to this day.”

“Peace walls,” as they were euphemistically called, had sprouted throughout Northern Ireland during the Troubles to separate Catholic neighborhoods from Protestant neighborhoods.

“It wasn’t as if it was truly dangerous,” Feherty says. “You’d occasionally get stopped for an ID check, but that was pretty much it. Still, there wasn’t a day that went by that I didn’t feel a little bit nervous driving through there.”

He made it unscathed each day for two years. And he flourished at Balmoral, growing as a player under Daly and enjoying the membership.

It was impossible not to be aware of the Troubles. Balmoral’s clubhouse was blown up twice while he was working there. “Once, we were down the street at a club called Dun Murry playing in a little pro-am event,” he says. “I remember clearly hearing this popping sound and we knew right away what it was because the sound had become so familiar through the years. The other time, I was out on the golf course somewhere. Most of the time, before a bomb went off almost any place, there was a warning. The clubhouse was destroyed both times, but nobody died. It had been emptied out before the bomb went off.”

Being an assistant pro gave Feherty time to work obsessively on his game. The men he worked for had given him guidance, but for the most part, his improvement came about because of hours grinding on the range. And after two years of working on his game and working with Daly, Feherty had become a much better player.

But the turning point came in the winter of 1977 and 1978. A Welsh businessman named Walter Howe put together a group of six young players from the United Kingdom and paid for them to move to Orlando, where Feherty’s only job was to work on his golf game.

