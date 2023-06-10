D.C. United loses its way in the second half as it falls in Atlanta

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — D.C. United entered the second half of its season Saturday with a rickety second-half performance that resulted in a 3-1 defeat to Atlanta United. D.C.’s Taxi Fountas tied the match in the first half, but the hosts responded four minutes after intermission and later added an effortless goal before an announced 42,539 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The visitors (6-7-5) lost their fifth straight in the series and, for the third consecutive visit, yielded three goals.

Atlanta (7-4-7) had tied its previous four matches — a club record — and had little time to prepare after playing at reigning champion Los Angeles FC on Wednesday.

D.C. Coach Wayne Rooney has praised Tyler Miller all season, but the goalkeeper did not have his best game Saturday.

Rooney encourages him to stray out of the penalty area and become a “sweeper keeper” — a goalie who acts as an extra defender and initiates counterattacks. (Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer is the master of it.)

Miller has had some jittery moments this year but acquitted himself well overall. In the 13th minute Saturday, though, he got burned on Miles Robinson’s long ball. His sliding attempt outside the box came up empty, allowing Georgios Giakoumakis to pump an angled shot into the open net for his 10th goal.

United answered in the 27th. Chris Durkin challenged an Atlanta player on the edge of the center circle. Not only did he break up the play, he stabbed the ball hard along the quick artificial turf to Fountas in the clear for a 30-yard run and a low finish past Brad Guzan for his fourth goal.

Ten minutes later, a deflected 25-yarder by D.C.’s Lewis O’Brien struck the crossbar.

Atlanta reclaimed the lead four minutes into the second half. Thiago Almada, a member of Argentina’s World Cup championship squad, threaded a lovely pass into the box for Andrew Gutman. Anticipating a cross, Miller was caught leaning the wrong way and was beaten by Gutman’s eight-yard one-timer.

In the 73rd minute, the lead grew when Gutman crossed to substitute Tyler Wolff storming the six-yard box for a simple finish. The play was initially ruled offside, but after video review, referee Filip Dujic allowed it.

Here’s what else to know about United’s defeat:

Fountas, Palsson called up

Fountas and defender Victor Palsson were called into national team duty for Greece and Iceland, respectively, and will miss D.C.’s match against Real Salt Lake next Saturday in Washington.

Fountas, who last played in an international match in November, will join Giakoumakis in Greek camp for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Ireland and France. Iceland’s opponents are Slovakia and Portugal.

Najar, Ku-DiPietro out

Right wing back Andy Najar did not travel because of a hamstring ailment suffered in Wednesday’s friendly against Mexican club Necaxa. Forward Ted Ku-DiPietro traveled, despite an ankle injury, but wasn’t up to speed and watched in street clothes.

Rooney vents

Rooney criticized the organization’s decision to schedule a midweek friendly: “In between two away games, I think, is crazy. It’s something maybe we need to look at in the future because I don’t think any of us wanted that game, but we have to fulfill it.”

