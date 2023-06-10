Iga Swiatek puts it all together again for a third French Open title

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARIS — When the near-classic of a final ended with the mirthless sound of a second fault smacking the net, the player forging a dynasty dropped her racket, put her face in her hands, crouched elbows-to-knees and took on a look of surprise. It did look curious — for her. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Maybe Iga Swiatek had learned something new about herself Saturday as she claimed her third French Open title in four years — this one by 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 — and her fourth Grand Slam title all told. As she led 6-2, 3-0 and then trailed 2-6, 7-5, 2-0 against the oft-brilliant Karolina Muchova, Swiatek did something her sport did not ask of her much at Grand Slams as she rocketed to No. 1 and has remained there 62 weeks so far. She won the kinds of points so big they would scare the hell out of most people, such that it’s a wonder anybody can hit anything.

“I suddenly felt, you know, tired,” she said with the latest installment of “Poland Garros” in the books, its subject still barely 22.

After all, her romps through Roland Garros draws in 2020, 2022 and most of 2023 had lacked for detours. She won all 14 sets in 2020, 14 of 15 in 2022 (when she lost a fourth-round tiebreak set to Qinwen Zheng, found it intolerable and finished up 6-0, 6-2) and coming into Saturday all of them in 2023, factoring in an opponent’s retirement at 5-1 in the fourth round. Given her 6-4, 6-4 loss to Maria Sakkari in the 2021 quarterfinals, Swiatek has gone 24-1 here this decade (discounting the retirement match).

None of it had sent her to the heights of rubber-set hell as did Saturday — to a game returning serve at a precarious 3-4, to another precarious juncture when things reached 30-all at 4-4, to a more precarious juncture with a break point against her at 4-4, to a closing return game when she slammed precise shots all over the place. The emphatic point she crowned with an emphatic backhand volley at deuce in the 3-4 game epitomized her intent.

“In the third set, I didn’t want to have any regrets about the second,” Swiatek said. “I just kind of looked forward, and I said to myself: ‘Okay, you know what? I’m just going to give it all.’ No thinking. No, like, I don’t know, analyzing. Just play my game, use my intuition, and that really helped.” She told of a knack champions do master: “Honestly, after so many ups and downs, I kind of stopped thinking about the score.”

Such talk seemed all the more fitting when considering her opponent, who had become a revelation to the Roland Garros crowd with the variety of delights that come off her racket. Fans sometimes gasped at Muchova’s shots as if aware of their degree of difficulty. “I’m really struck with your variety and form,” Swiatek told Muchova during the trophy ceremony, “and I really hope we’re going to have many more finals.”

Anyone would agree, had they watched the 2 hours 46 minutes that looked formulaic until they didn’t.

Some debut finalists at Grand Slam tournaments freak out at the atmosphere and lose track of themselves as they lose hastily enough that ticket holders might ask for refunds unsuccessfully. Some discover themselves midway through but find that too late. Occasionally one gets near the brink of joy but can’t quite access it. Some, like Swiatek in 2020, dominate.

Then there’s a case like that of Muchova, a 26-year-old from the tennis empire of the Czech Republic who had disappeared from a high of No. 19 to No. 235 last late summer because of injuries. She has clawed her way to No. 43, with further upsurge due Monday because of she spent the closing three days of this tournament beating the No. 2 player (Aryna Sabalenka) and nearly beating No. 1 (Swiatek).

“I didn’t have in my head, like, ‘Yeah, I play two games and I can win a Slam,’ ” Muchova said of the closing stages. She thought only of directing in the first serves but did so on only 5 of 13 in her last two service games. The thought of Swiatek over there didn’t help, given how “Iga stepped in and she played unbelievable games on the return and didn’t miss a point, didn’t give me any easy point or anything.”

As she said of playing Swiatek, “The balls are coming fast.” They came especially fast in the first 10 minutes, when Muchova trailed 3-0. For future situations, she might know she has the capacity to locate herself when she seems lost in the fray. “Even now obviously I’m a little sad,” she said, “but even now I can look at this tournament. I gave my everything on the court today, so I have nothing to regret.”

With everything given and with Swiatek emerging from her crouch, Muchova reached the other side of the net for a hug of players who hadn’t met in four years but had practiced together some. Then came the announcement of the runner-up, and up went Muchova to the podium, where trophy presenter Chris Evert said kind words and the crowd gave Muchova the ovation of her life, as if those unaware of her when they took their seats had gathered an appreciation.

Speaking of Evert, her seven women’s singles titles remains the record here, but it’s not hard to envision Swiatek nearing that at some point; her three bring her alongside Monica Seles, Serena Williams and Arantxa Sánchez Vicario in the Open era. But to those matters — questions of a dynasty a la Rafael Nadal or a “big three” in women’s tennis with Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina — Swiatek answers with an approach that makes her sound like Nadal, which she would consider a compliment. She simply doesn’t think in those terms.

“I don’t really analyze that,” she said of the “big three,” “because I know that this is something that [tennis reporters] created, and I understand that fans love that. ... So I’m trying to just be focused on my work. And for me, there is no reason to [think like] that.”

Nadal did okay here thinking like that — 14 titles — and now Swiatek had her third, holding up the trophy and dancing it up and down until the lid accidentally flew off and landed down on the clay. That might serve as a metaphor for her latest demonstration of her range of prowess: In a near-classic match of skill and guile, she had put the lid back on after it had fallen off.

