French Open live updates Iga Swiatek to meet Karolina Muchova in women’s final

After a pair of wild semifinals, Iga Swiatek is set to face Karolina Muchova in the women’s final Saturday at Roland Garros in Paris. Swiatek is looking for back-to-back French Open titles, while Muchova is playing in her first Grand Slam final. Play is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Eastern time and will air in the United States on NBC. Follow along for live updates.
Here’s what to know
- Swiatek, 22, is the top-ranked player in the world and has won three Grand Slam titles. She’s won twice in Paris and has a U.S. Open championship.
- Muchova, 26, is ranked 43rd and had never made it past the third round at the French Open until this year. Her highest finish at a Grand Slam previously had been a semifinal appearance at the 2021 Australian Open.
- Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud are set to play in the men’s singles final, which is scheduled for Sunday at 9 a.m. Eastern.
