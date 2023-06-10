French Open live updates Iga Swiatek to meet Karolina Muchova in women’s final

After a pair of wild semifinals, Iga Swiatek is set to face Karolina Muchova in the women’s final Saturday at Roland Garros in Paris. Swiatek is looking for back-to-back French Open titles, while Muchova is playing in her first Grand Slam final. Play is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Eastern time and will air in the United States on NBC. Follow along for live updates.