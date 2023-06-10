Independence girls’ soccer caps dominant season with Class 5 crown

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The clock read 12:37 p.m. when Saturday’s Virginia Class 5 girls’ soccer state championship game kicked off. One of Independence Coach Ann Vierkorn’s points of emphasis to her team before the game: Score early. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight By the time it was 12:38, the Tigers had found the back of the net. Kaitlyn Nimmer collected the ball at the upper left corner of the penalty area. Her teammates’ spacing allowed her multiple yards of maneuverability, and she took advantage by setting herself up to strike the ball with the inside of her right foot. She swung her leg, connected and expertly curled the ball into the top-right corner of the goal to put her team ahead only 23 seconds into the contest.

Nimmer’s first-minute strike was one of three she scored in Independence’s 3-0 title-clinching win over Deep Run (18-2-1) at Riverside High in Leesburg.

“Normally, we’ve had trouble scoring early, so it felt really good to get one in the back of the net,” Nimmer said.

The senior forward’s impact was immediate and decisive. Less than 15 minutes after her opening score, Nimmer cashed in again after being skillfully set up by junior Viviana Pope. Not 10 minutes later, Nimmer finished off a first-half hat trick.

“She’s been putting in the blood, sweat and tears for the whole [three-year] existence of the program. She’s the foundation of it,” Vierkorn said of Nimmer. “So to watch her today get three and be able to give her team the edge, it’s just everything.”

It was an impressive end-to-end performance from the Tigers (22-1), who also used their speed, strength and some acrobatic saves from sophomore goalkeeper Lillian Mitchell to snuff out the Wildcats’ frequent runs in the attacking third.

Independence being the last team standing in its classification seemed like an inevitability. Its dominance was striking. All but two of its wins were by at least three goals, including 11 by at least six. Its sole loss to Stone Bridge was avenged by three wins against the same opponent by a combined score of 20-1. That level of success naturally generates pressure, but the Tigers’ humility and togetherness allowed them to overcome it.

“They’re talented, but they’re also some of the best human beings I think I’ve ever come across,” Vierkorn said. “Their humility throughout this whole thing — they could’ve let all of the success get to them, and they didn’t.”

“I’ll remember this team,” Nimmer said. “These girls are like my favorite people ever, and I’m just so glad I was able to be a part of it with them. It was so fun.”

