Independence progresses, falls short in Class 5 girls’ lacrosse title game

The Independence girls’ lacrosse team has progressed farther and farther each season during its brief time as a program. After the Ashburn school opened in 2019, the Tigers fell in the region final in their inaugural 2021 season before getting to the state semifinals last year. This season, they booked their spot in the Class 5 state final for the first time.

There, the Tigers met a familiar foe. Douglas Freeman defeated Independence in last year’s semifinal — and took down the Tigers again in the championship Saturday, 16-10, to three-peat at Briar Woods High.

Independence (17-5) jumped out to a two-goal advantage in the opening five minutes via a pair of strikes from attacker Aria Webster. The sophomore was the main source of the Tigers’ offense and finished the game with a team-high five goals.

The Mavericks responded with four straight goals, and their defense was able to limit scoring opportunities throughout the rest of the half as they took a 6-4 lead into the break.

Douglas Freeman (16-2) started pulling away and went up by five goals on two separate occasions early in the second half, but Independence cut the deficit to three each time.

Coach Dana Drever attributed the Tigers’ persistence to a togetherness that has grown since the program played its first season. For the first time this spring, Independence graduated students who have spent all four years at the school. Drever has seen the benefits of the team’s familiarity with each other throughout this season.

“This 2023 class is the first class that’s played together since the beginning,” Drever said. “We have eight seniors and then 10 juniors right behind them. I think just having a lot of the same players throughout this entire four years has been huge.”

The Tigers squandered an opportunity to get within two goals with less than 10 minutes remaining, and Douglas Freeman tacked on five more tallies as the clock wound down.

Still, after the loss, Independence planned on going around in a circle and having each player and coach give a shout out to a teammate. The coaches would also award a stuffed tiger named TJ to an impact player, another tradition Drever started to bring the team closer together.

The Tigers’ camaraderie helped the program reach a new landmark. The one thing it hasn’t yet accomplished — winning a state championship — is already top of mind for next year.

“This year was such a cool experience. The accomplishments that we made as a family and a team was just great to be a part of,” Webster said. “I’m excited for next year. I’m ready to come back and rock it.”

