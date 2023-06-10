Long balls dent MacKenzie Gore’s day and stretch the Nats’ skid to six

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the second inning Saturday afternoon, MacKenzie Gore jumped ahead of Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. 0-2, giving him plenty of chances to set down the Braves’ young star. But Acuña feasts on mistakes — as long as the pitcher allows him to hang around. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gore learned that the hard way. The Washington Nationals left-hander wasted two uncompetitive fastballs well above the strike zone, then threw a pair of breaking balls that Acuña fouled off. After another ball forced a full count, Gore offered a curveball that dropped belt-high. Acuña blasted it to the opposite field for a two-run homer.

It was the second two-run shot that Gore had allowed in the inning during the Nationals’ 6-4 loss; Marcell Ozuna had hit a two-run blast four batters earlier. That left the Nationals (25-38) staring at a four-run hole they couldn’t claw out of. They have dropped six games in a row. The first-place Braves (40-24) have won seven straight.

“Just a bad inning,” Gore said. “I made some bad pitches. Got some good counts, and then I just threw some bad pitches. Like I said after the last one, I got to do a better job of keeping the ball in the ballpark. And I didn’t do that today.”

As in Friday’s loss, the Nationals jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Lane Thomas and Luis García. Thomas tripled to lead off the game, then García hit a deep sacrifice fly that gave Gore a slim lead. But Gore allowed a leadoff double to Acuña in the bottom half, and he scored on an Austin Riley sacrifice fly two batters later.

Gore is at his best when he keeps hitters on the defensive by fooling them with deceptive breaking pitches. And he was effective early in counts Saturday — he threw 17 first-pitch strikes to the 20 batters he faced over five innings.

But two of those first-pitch balls came to Travis d’Arnaud and Ozuna in the second inning. The results? A four-pitch walk to d’Arnaud before Ozuna’s two-run homer into the left field seats. Acuña’s blast a few batters later was a line drive to right. Gore threw 39 of his 82 pitches in that inning.

He had the same reaction to each homer: He refused to watch and instead lifted his glove to signal to the home plate umpire that he wanted the next ball. Gore has allowed seven home runs in his past five starts, all five of them losses for his team. His ERA rose to 4.04.

“I have to be better,” the 24-year-old said. “I hate to keep saying that, but I just got to be a little better.”

When Gore has commanded his pitches effectively, he has looked dominant. And that was how he looked after Acuña’s home run. He retired the final 10 batters he faced on an efficient 31 pitches.

“That’s kind of what we’re looking for,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “If we can keep him right there, it’s good. And all it was was a conversation about being on the offensive, not afraid of throwing strikes and getting ahead of hitters. And he did that.”

Before Gore exited, the Nationals cut their deficit to 5-3 when Thomas hit a two-run double in the fifth. But outside of Thomas’s contributions, Stone Garrett’s ninth-inning solo homer was the only source of offense. Washington has scored five runs or fewer in each game of this skid, averaging 3.6. They’re allowing 6.7 per loss.

The Nationals had one other threat to score — in the sixth after back-to-back singles by Joey Meneses and Jeimer Candelario to open the inning against left-handed starter Jared Shuster. But Garrett and Alex Call struck out against righty reliever Jesse Chavez before Dominic Smith, pinch-hitting for Michael Chavis, grounded out weakly.

In the seventh, Acuña came to the plate with a runner on second and two outs. Chad Kuhl left a slider up in the zone, and Acuña made the Nationals pay again. He laced a double over the head of Thomas in right field and off the wall. The Braves had an insurance run, and the Nationals had been burned by another poorly located pitch that Acuña walloped.

For the day, he was 3 for 4 to go with two runs and three RBI.

“I don’t know if I’ve hit a ball as hard as he hits the ball backside, pullside,” Thomas said. “That’s what I got. It’s just different — different kind of guy.”

Note: Center fielder Victor Robles (back) was slated to make his first rehab appearance for Class AAA Rochester on Friday, but the game was rained out. Robles instead appeared in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, going 0 for 1 with a walk. He was replaced before the bottom of the fifth, following the plan Martinez had outlined earlier. Robles last appeared for the Nationals on May 6.

