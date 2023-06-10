Madison boys’ lacrosse continues its rise, claims another Class 6 title

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Madison learned its opponent in Saturday’s Virginia Class 6 boys’ lacrosse state title game at around 4 p.m. on Friday, as the other semifinal was pushed back several days because of poor air quality stemming from Canadian wildfires. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Warhawks held a practice and team dinner that evening, and Coach Aaron Solomon encouraged his players to push the pace offensively to widen the gap on the scoreboard early. That’s exactly what they did.

The offense came out firing in a 14-4 drubbing of Cosby at Freedom High in South Riding on Saturday morning, and Madison won its second straight title and third in the past four postseasons.

“Very few programs go back-to-back. It’s everything we worked for,” said senior attackman Carter Casto, who paced Madison’s attack with four goals and two assists. “To come out on top in my senior year, it means the world.”

The Warhawks (20-2) ended their season on a 13-game winning streak. Madison used a dominant fourth quarter to get past Robinson in the state semifinal Tuesday.

Solomon took over Madison’s program in 2019 and immediately guided the Warhawks to their first state title. The Warhawks, the first back-to-back champions since Robinson won three straight from 2014 to 2016, returned most of their players in 2020 before the pandemic disrupted their hopes of becoming repeat champions.

“I pushed them hard this year and set the standard pretty high,” Solomon said. “They took it and got better every day.”

Madison rose to the top of a Class 6 field that seemed wide open for much of this season. After suffering an 8-1 loss to Yorktown on March 30, the Warhawks rematched with the Patriots in the Region 6C semifinal and pulled out an 11-9 victory before downing Oakton in the region final.

“Once we won that game, we knew we were at a different level,” Casto said.

Cosby (15-3), a school outside of Richmond that opened in 2006, reached its first state final in program history. The Titans knocked off Battlefield, 7-5, in the semifinals Friday afternoon, their 10th straight victory.

The quick turnaround seemed to impact Cosby, which fell behind 7-1 during the first half. The Warhawks’ defense limited their possessions as the offense remained in control.

After the Warhawks poured onto the turf and threw their sticks and gloves into the air, a few players located Solomon and doused him in water.

“The program is on the rise,” said senior attackman Jake Green, who had a hat trick. “These sophomores, juniors are going to come back up and win it again.”

