UEFA Champions League final live updates Manchester City to face Inter Milan

Soccer’s most prestigious club championship will be decided Saturday when Manchester City takes on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern time, and the game can be viewed in the United States on CBS or Paramount Plus. Follow along for live updates and highlights as a European champion is crowned.
Here’s what to know
- The Champions League is a multitiered, nearly year-long tournament that annually determines the best club soccer team in Europe. The two finalists qualified based on how they finished in their domestic leagues last year, then navigated the group stage and three knockout rounds to get here.
- Manchester City, which has won three straight and five of the past six English Premier League titles, is playing for its first European championship.
- Inter Milan, which qualified for the Champions League after finishing second in Italy’s Serie A in 2021-22, is playing for its fourth European title and first since 2010.
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
The Champions League is a multitiered, nearly year-long tournament that annually determines the best club soccer team in Europe. The two finalists qualified based on how they finished in their domestic leagues last year, then navigated the group stage and three knockout rounds to get here.
Manchester City, which has won three straight and five of the past six English Premier League titles, is playing for its first European championship.
Inter Milan, which qualified for the Champions League after finishing second in Italy’s Serie A in 2021-22, is playing for its fourth European title and first since 2010.
1/3
Just now
Just now
17 min ago
17 min ago