Mystics continue to be a work in progress in wire-to-wire win in Seattle

SEATTLE – All road wins are valuable, but they’re not all pretty. The Washington Mystics left Climate Pledge Arena on Friday night with a wire-to-wire 73-66 victory over the Seattle Storm, but they were far from a well-oiled machine. The past two games, the Mystics (4-3) faced teams with one combined win and struggled against both. Last Saturday, a poor performance handed the Minnesota Lynx their first win of the season. Oh, and the Storm (1-5) were without the WNBA’s leading scorer in Jewell Loyd, who is averaging 28.0 points per game.

“The ball stopped moving,” said Mystics Coach Eric Thibault, who lamented too many wasted possessions. “Thought we just had way too many possessions where we tried to force the first action and went away from things that were working for us.

“We tried to make some home-run plays up and down the roster that we didn’t need to make.”

Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 18 points while Shakira Austin posted her fifth double-double in six games with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Elena Delle Donne, who wasn’t on the floor for the final stretch run, finished with 11 points and Tianna Hawkins added nine much-needed points. Thibault said Delle Donne was feeling tight and didn’t feel like she was moving well. She will be reevaluated Saturday.

“I’m being aggressive,” Sykes said about her best outing as a Mystic. “Just being aggressive just creates so much for our team.”

Washington shot 38.2 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc against the worst scoring defense in the league. The Storm outscored the Mystics 34-27 in the second half after Washington managed just 10 points in the third quarter.

The Mystics essentially won the game in the second quarter when they erupted for 27 points. Consecutive buckets from Hawkins and Kristi Toliver started a 9-2 run that extended the lead to 28-19. Washington then closed the half on an 11-2 run to build a 46-32 cushion.

Here’s what else to know about Friday’s victory:

Still struggling

The Mystics came into the game as the worst three-point shooting team in the WNBA at 28.9 percent. Things didn’t start off well as they opened the game 1 for 6 from beyond the arc and finished 6 for 22.

Baby steps

Mystics rookie Li Meng had her most impactful game of the season as she slowly develops a comfort level within the league. She matched a career-high with five points, had a career-high three rebounds and her first WNBA assist in 12 minutes. Li delivered a cross-court skip pass to Atkins for an open three that she missed, but it was the right read. Her first assist was a nifty second-quarter pass that led to a reverse layup by Austin.

“That ball hit her in the corner one time and that thing was up quick,” Thibault said. “If we're going to see double teams, switching and rotations, we need that, especially on the back side when the ball's moving around.”

New squad

Seattle Coach Noelle Quinn inherited a team poised to compete for championships her first two seasons with a core of Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd that went 38-24 in regular season play. Now Stewart (signed with New York as a free agent) and Bird (retirement) are gone and the Storm are a team in transition.

“It’s a challenge for me because I have yet to have a team like this,” said Quinn. “The emphasizing, the coaching, the teaching, the reteaching of film and all of those things. Every single day matters and every single drill matters. And the repetition that this group needs is something that is cool for me, as a coach, to go through. Getting back to basics.

“Sometimes you miss those steps when you have a veteran team, but with the younger team you have to concentrate on every single detail. And for me, that's enjoyable.”

Up next

The Mystics face the Storm at 3 p.m. on Sunday, a game in which Seattle will retire Bird’s jersey.

