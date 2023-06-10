An eighth-inning defensive meltdown costs Nationals in loss to Braves

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — The Washington Nationals have proved themselves good enough to be in tight games against the best teams in baseball. They’re good enough to take leads into the late innings against these teams. They’re still learning how to consistently keep those leads. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Friday night’s 3-2 loss to the National League-leading Atlanta Braves at Truist Park became just the latest example.

“Tough loss,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “We played well until the bottom of the eighth. And as I always say, when you give team extra outs, they’re going to get you. And that’s what we did in the bottom of the eighth.”

Kyle Finnegan took the tough loss, with the official scorer giving the Braves three hits in the pivotal eighth inning, the right-hander’s lone frame. Unofficially, three plays behind Finnegan did the reliever no favors.

Advertisement

Sean Murphy opened the inning with a hard infield single that ricocheted off Finnegan’s calf, leaving third baseman Jeimer Candelario no play. Eddie Rosario then slapped a single to right that Lane Thomas mishandled, sending the runners to second and third with no outs.

Finnegan induced Ozzie Albies to pop out to second before Martinez brought the infield in. The tactic appeared to pay off when Marcell Ozuna hit a one-hopper to first baseman Dominic Smith. But Smith couldn’t get the ball out of his glove in time to get Sam Hilliard at the plate, instead taking the sure out at first.

With the game tied and Rosario on third, Orlando Arcia hit a grounder that skipped under the glove of CJ Abrams — a hit the Atlanta scorer deemed a single — to allow the decisive run to score.

The Nationals entered Friday 8-11 in one-run games. But the Braves, who won their sixth straight, showed the last-place Nationals how to finish, turning to closer Ramon Iglesias for a quick ninth.

What ended poorly started well for the Nationals against rookie A.J. Smith-Shawver, who was making his first start in the majors after making just four starts above Class A ball in his professional career. Thomas wasted no time taking advantage — he singled, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error before scoring on Luis García’s single. The Nationals led 1-0 before Josiah Gray threw a pitch.

Advertisement

Gray worked around a pair of walks in the first, striking out Rosario to get out of the inning. The second was more of the same: a leadoff walk to Albies, who advanced from first to third thanks to a pair of wild pitches on sliders that catcher Keibert Ruiz couldn’t handle. Arcia then knotted the game by scoring Albies on a groundout.

Gray, who led the National League in walks a year ago with 66, walked four in his five innings Friday but allowed just two hits while striking out six. He didn’t have great feel for his curveball or slider, two pitches he relies heavily on but spiked in the dirt a handful of times. Martinez said Gray’s mechanics were off and he was flying open. But he settled in and gave his team a chance.

“For me, I think my legs weren’t as under me as I wanted to,” Gray said. “Probably just a little tired, getting fully ready for yesterday and coming back for today. … Take today as a win but know that I can be better. I can get into the sixth, seventh against some of these really good teams and get a win for the team.”

Advertisement

Joey Meneses delivered an RBI double in the sixth to give the visitors a 2-1 lead, and Martinez turned to his bullpen — a unit that has jettisoned two of its members since Sunday — to hold the lead.

Mason Thompson got a groundout with runners on the corners in the bottom of the sixth to keep it 2-1. Abrams made a diving stop in the seventh to rob Austin Riley of a hit that would have extended the inning for Carl Edwards Jr.

But three plays the Nationals didn’t make in the eighth proved to be the difference for a young team still figuring out how to win close games.

“We just got to keep battling,” Finnegan said. “We play good defense and get timely hits. It’s going to be a lot of games like this for the rest of the year. So this is nothing new to us. We keep doing what we do and putting in our work. And hopefully it’ll bounce our way.”

Advertisement

Here’s what else to know about the Nationals’ loss:

Nationals promote a pair of third basemen

The Nationals promoted Brady House from low Class A Fredericksburg to high Class A Wilmington and Trey Lipscomb from Wilmington to Class AA Harrisburg. House, Washington’s first-round pick in 2021, was hitting .297 with six home runs and 22 RBI during his second season in Fredericksburg.

House, 20, got off to quick start in his first season in pro ball but didn’t play in a game after June 11; he suffered a back injury that sidelined him for the rest of the year. But House has bounced back this year at the plate and in the field after being moved to third base ahead of the season. He has cut down on his strikeouts while increasing his walks. His promotion is an encouraging sign for the former first-round pick.

Lipscomb, a 2022 third-round pick, was named the South Atlantic League player of the week for his performance last week. With House on Lipscomb’s tail, it remains to be seen whether the team will continue to stick Lipscomb at third base or move him to another position.

GiftOutline Gift Article