Oakton edges Battlefield to win first girls’ lacrosse title since 2012

When Oakton held early-season practices in the cold and rainy February weather, senior midfielder Ally Yee-Jenkins was always the one leading her teammates onto the field and encouraging them to work harder. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A James Madison University signee who has been a captain for the last three years, Yee-Jenkins scored four goals in the Cougars’ 9-8 win over Battlefield in the Virginia Class 6 girls’ lacrosse championship on Saturday at Freedom High in Chantilly.

“This team is so special,” Yee-Jenkins said. “We had so many hopes for this season. We all felt the electricity and knew we had a lot more left to go.”

It’s Oakton’s first state title since 2012 and fifth overall. The Cougars (19-2) took a commanding lead early and held off a late push from Battlefield (18-2), which outscored them in the second half.

“I’ve been thinking of this since freshman year of high school,” said senior midfielder Caralie Basuel, who scored a goal for Oakton. “I can’t believe I finally made it after four years. It’s unbelievable; I can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now.”

Battlefield, which fell to Yorktown in last year’s state title game, opened the scoring Saturday, but Oakton built a 7-2 advantage and started dragging out its possessions.

Battlefield failed to score at least 10 goals for the second time this season but kept Oakton close throughout the second half. The Bobcats scored three straight with roughly seven minutes left in regulation to make it 8-7, but they couldn’t tie the score and their 15-game winning streak ended.

Oakton studied the Bobcats closely before the game, identifying which players were feeders, dodgers and lefties. As the Battlefield players had been particularly strong at driving toward the goal, the Cougars played a backer-style defense and ensured they had backup when the offense attempted to drive.

Yee-Jenkins’s leadership and prowess on the field was critical.

“She’s the voice of the team,” Coach David Oliver said. “You have an ‘X’ on your back and you’re still able to execute; She makes plays happen even if she doesn’t have the ball.”

Both of Oakton’s blemishes this year came against Madison, which defeated the Cougars in the Concorde District and Region 6C title games. Robinson edged the Warhawks in the state quarterfinals, before Oakton blew out the Rams on Thursday inside the St. James in Springfield, where the Class 6 girls’ semifinals were relocated because of air quality concerns.

“I knew our team wasn’t going to let this opportunity pass by,” Yee-Jenkins said. “We lost the regionals and districts. It was all or nothing at this point.”

