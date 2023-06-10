Senior leads young Riverside boys’ lacrosse to fourth straight state title

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chase Paschuck received a pass and turned to see Douglas Freeman’s goalie charging toward him, desperate to force a turnover with just five minutes remaining in the Class 5 boys’ lacrosse state final. Paschuck, one of just two seniors in Riverside’s starting lineup, dispatched his sixth goal of the day into the vacant net, turned to the crowd and pointed at his ring finger.

The attacker was a key figure on and off the field for a young Rams squad that graduated 16 seniors last season. He shined from the start of Saturday’s game as Riverside rolled to its fourth consecutive state title with a 18-7 win at Briar Woods High in Ashburn.

Riverside (19-3) got out to a 5-0 lead behind an early outburst from Paschuck, who scored a hat trick and notched a pair of assists in the opening quarter. The Rams’ defense kept Douglas Freeman at bay throughout the rest of the game, as the Mavericks never got back within three goals.

Junior goalie Griffin Ambuhl made 17 saves with a senior, a sophomore and a freshman on defense in front of him. Ambuhl, a first-year starter, said it took time for the inexperienced unit to jell, but the group played well in Riverside’s most important moments.

“I mean, we’re talking about freshmen and sophomores playing,” Coach Nick Worek said. “With that type of use, you’re not really sure what you’re going to get. How are they going to react in big games, intense environments, big crowds? … I can’t say how proud I am of them.”

One of the few positions the Rams had experience in was their high-powered attack, which averaged 14.5 goals per game this year. Paschuck scored a team-high six goals Saturday and finished his final season with team highs of 86 goals and 34 assists.

“It’s been definitely a little bit different of an experience having a lot of young kids on the team, but I think all of us seniors have kind of taken a role of mentoring them and getting them where we need to be,” said Paschuck, a Jacksonville University signee.

Juniors Drew Mazzocco, Danny Rice and Porter Lasseigne combined to score Riverside’s 11 other goals. The Rams’ offense was given plenty of opportunities to score throughout the season and in the title game thanks to the success of faceoff specialist Zach Ward, who finished the season with a 78.1 winning percentage on draws.

Douglas Freeman (14-5) hung with Riverside in the second and third quarters, matching the Rams’ goal total in each frame. Riverside pulled away in the fourth and rushed to Ambuhl as the final horn sounded.

With plenty of players returning, the departing Paschuck believes the young Rams have more championships ahead of them.

“I see [Riverside] headed right back here,” he said.

