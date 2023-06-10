Sophomore pitches 23 innings in just over 24 hours to lead McLean softball to glory

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hailey Simpson felt soreness in her arm when she woke up Saturday morning before McLean’s Class 6 softball final against defending champion Madison. The sophomore pitcher was coming off a 16-inning, 211-pitch day — the Highlanders’ quarterfinal game was postponed to Friday morning, right before the semifinals. She shut out Lake Braddock and then went all nine innings during a comeback win over Kellam hours later.

Sore arm or not, Simpson wouldn’t be denied the opportunity to pitch for a state championship. For the third time in just over 24 hours, she took to the pitching circle for the Highlanders in their most important game of the season and spun a complete game, allowing just four hits to lift McLean to the summit, 2-1, in Aldie.

“It doesn’t feel real at all, it feels like a dream,” Simpson said. “I’m proud of my team, I’m so happy for them. This is crazy.”

McLean Coach Maurice Tawil understood the possibility of Simpson facing a condensed workload when the Highlanders’ quarterfinal game was postponed because of air quality concerns. The veteran coach repeatedly asked Simpson whether she’d be comfortable pitching another elimination game.

Simpson kept saying yes.

“She says, ‘I do it all the time, I do it in travel ball,’ ” Tawil said. “She put us on her back, and she deserves every award, every honor she can get.”

Pitching a complete game against the defending champion Warhawks (25-3) could have been daunting for the young pitcher; the Highlanders were handled by a deep and talented Madison team, 6-0, in the region championship two weeks ago. Once she got going, she got comfortable.

“Throwing made [my arm] feel better just because I was moving it and it was fine,” Simpson said. “I don’t throw super hard.”

Simpson kept the Warhawks quiet while the Highlanders (16-6) inched out to a slight advantage. Madeline Staats slapped an RBI double into center field in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie, and Elise Walker doubled the advantage in the sixth inning by scoring on a wild pitch.

Simpson held Madison scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning when Johanna Hostetler stole a run for the Warhawks after tagging up from third base on a popup to reinvigorate a muted Madison dugout. Simpson kept her cool, closing out the inning before forcing three straight popups in the final frame to seal the victory.

“We had a brutal day yesterday,” Tawil said. “It’s our destiny to be here, and I just believed we were going to win today.”

