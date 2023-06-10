Are those trumpets playing Beyoncé’s ‘Crazy in Love’ at the French Open?

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARIS — Somehow we have frequented stadiums and arenas for decades upon decades without ever stopping to realize how achingly we have lacked the sound of undiluted trumpets. We’ve managed to marvel and revel even while all trumpet-less at many events, or while having the trumpet sound blended within a band, no offense to other instruments. How dogged of us.

This French Open has revealed to the wanting ear how the presence of trumpeters in the stands adds to a sport in a way that might make people pause and say something along the lines of, Well, of course. The sounds of the 15,000-seat main stadium Court Philippe Chatrier have included the boom of trumpets, at all rounds of matches after a limited turn last year for semifinals and finals. It has become an essential part of the sensory experience.

It sounded like a fresh realm of sports-viewing time Thursday at the news conference of Karolina Muchova, the 26-year-old Czech who had just reached her first Grand Slam final after getting beyond a mean spate of injuries.

“Yeah,” she said, “I don’t know if I have ever played on such a big stage with so many people and, you know, clapping and the trumpets and everything there. It was very nice. For sure, that helped me a lot, too.”

The trumpets had assumed their rightful place in the fold from their spot up high in the stands at Philippe Chatrier, right behind the drum that accompanies them. That’s even though, as you can imagine, there’s a tricky, quirky art to playing trumpets during tennis with its demanding periods of quiet.

“If you stop just two seconds too late, you disturb the players,” said Laurent Lefebvre, the de facto captain of the group and a documentary producer in his other job. “It’s important to have [tennis] expertise, a lot of experience … because it’s very difficult — no moving around, no songs, no telephones. It’s not like basketball. It’s not like handball.”

There’s also the obvious fact that trumpeters must read the room, so as not to mischaracterize a tense moment in a match by playing, say, Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.”

Trumpets, of course, have turned up in stadiums and arenas here and there and everywhere through time. The New York Mets loosed an electrifying moment in August when Australian trumpeter and DJ Timmy Trumpet played the entry song of Mets reliever Edwin Díaz, “Narco,” his composition with Dutch DJ duo Blasterjaxx. You might hear one trumpet or more at a baseball game in Asia. Trumpets abound in American football and college basketball, of course, but while blended into bands, no offense to the other instruments.

At the beach volleyball during the 2000 Sydney Olympics, one fan brought along a trombone.

Bless him always.

Tennis-wise, there’s an early account of retired Australian tennis player and two-time U.S. Open champion Pat Rafter, fielding a question in 1995 at Indian Wells, and fielding it with his customary mien as a damned-good bloke.

How did you like the trumpet?

“It was good, actually. It was quite uplifting. Some Aussie up there, he has got a trumpet. It was a lot of fun.”

The 2017 Fed Cup semifinals in Tampa featured dueling trumpets, according to news accounts, as the United States edged the Czech Republic, 3-2. Afterward, American player Shelby Rogers said, “You can hear the trumpet for a couple days,” whereupon teammate Bethanie Mattek-Sands said, “I’ll be dreaming about that trumpet.”

Here at the French, the musicians and their numbers vary each day, often with three trumpeters (and sometimes with a trombonist). Their record, Lefebvre said, is 12 musicians for a football match in Lille in northern France. They come from two music organizations, Lefebvre said: Play With Us and Banda Paname. They wear Panama hats. They wear “We Are Tennis” T-shirts, surrounded by usually about 20 other spectators wearing same, who come from the tennis-fan academy We Are Tennis. The musicians have played sporting events all around France and elsewhere. They’ve made a steady progression across eight years on the grounds, all the way to their perch in Philippe Chatrier, and all the way from playing only before and after matches to playing all the way through, in all the usual interruptions of the usual quiet.

They say they operate with a guiding principle stated by tournament director Amélie Mauresmo, the 2006 Australian Open and Wimbledon champion: “I want emotion.”

The musicians and their fellow T-shirts don’t support either player in a match, cheering clearly and alternately for, say, Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov during their quarterfinal. For the men’s quarterfinal Wednesday between Casper Ruud and Holger Rune, Lefebvre said, the throng proved “half Ruud, half Rune.” They never boo. They try to tailor their snippets of songs to certain players, such as something Spanish for Carlos Alcaraz, and it never seemed more fitting for any player than when the dazzling Alcaraz began his quarterfinal Tuesday night and the trumpeters played, “Twentieth Century Fox Fanfare,” that familiar opening music composed by John Williams.

“It’s a context atmosphere,” Lefebvre said. They try to read “the public and the match and the score.”

On the Thursday of the women’s semifinals, before heading for the stadium and the stands, they gathered to warm up in an area shaded from the hot sun near the giant screen where patrons with grounds passes but without stadium tickets congregate. The musicians that day would be Dayron Ramirez on trumpet, Gerald Scopel on trumpet and Robin Ducruet on trombone.

They headed through the gates and upstairs, where a semifinal astounding in contention and duration ensued, 3 hours 13 minutes between Muchova and Aryna Sabalenka. The usual iPad on a stand appeared before the horn players, about to fill with “sheet” music. The match set to begin, the players about to take the court, so they played “Twentieth Century Fox Fanfare” and got a large ovation.

In the brief hiatus at 1-1, with no changeover, they played a quick “Olé Olé Olé.” Sometimes, as when Sabalenka prepared to serve at 1-1, 30-all, Lefebvre supplies a steady drumbeat. At the changeover at 2-1, so early on, here came “Crazy in Love.” At 3-3, with no changeover, here came “The Addams Family” theme, but with time for only 20 notes of it. At 4-4, here came Duck Sauce’s wacky “Barbra Streisand,” 33 notes of it. At 5-4, the 1994 anthem of Reel 2 Real with The Mad Stuntman: “I Like To Move It.” Going into the first-set tiebreaker, fitting it to the match at hand, the trumpets and trombone play, “Gonna Fly Now,” the “Rocky” theme.

On they go, through the marathon, standing, sitting, standing, sitting. Mary Hopkin’s “Those Were The Days.” C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now).” The “Pulp Fiction” intro. Eiffel 65’s “Blue.”

In about 300 matches, Lefebvre said, the musicians have encountered only “tiny” issues.

In Marseille once, a player glared ever so briefly once.

Guess who.

Nick Kyrgios thanked them later on.

Once Muchova finally edged Sabalenka 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (7-5), 7-5, the trumpeters and trombonist had another match to go, and that one, between No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Beatriz Haddad Maia, went 2 hours 9 minutes itself, nearly eclipsing that when Haddad Maia had a set point in Swiatek’s 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) win.

By then, the clock read 8:59 p.m., but after all that sun, all that pulmonary effort, all that standing and sitting, all that choosing of songs, they gathered up to go as Lefebvre said, “We are dead.” Asked which parts of his body felt sore, Ramirez pointed all around before finally just pointing to his head and saying, “La tête.”

