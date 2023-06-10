Spirit finds some momentum by taking down scuffling Angel City FC

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Despite having suffered just one loss this season, the Washington Spirit entered Saturday night’s match in a funk after it went winless in three straight matches. The Spirit responded to that adversity with its first multi-goal performance in a month as it defeated Angel City FC, 2-1, at Audi Field. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With only a few games remaining before several key players report for World Cup preparation, Washington (5-1-5) needed to find three points and momentum after an 0-1-2 stretch. It found both — and moved into a tie for first place by holding off struggling Angel City (2-6-3).

“We were playing a desperate team, and we knew they were going to come in and give everything,” Spirit Coach Mark Parsons said. “... We needed to win, and getting three points was most important. I’m really happy that we managed to do that.”

After struggling to find continuity in its attack early, the Spirit opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. Following a cross from Trinity Rodman, Ashley Sanchez lobbed a volley off the crossbar that fell perfectly to Ashley Hatch, who headed the ball past recovering Angel City keeper DiDi Haracic. Hatch was initially ruled offside, but the call was overturned on review; she notched her team-leading sixth goal.

The Spirit struck again in the 41st. Paige Metayer placed an accurate, looping cross on the head of Sanchez, who nodded a clinical finish over the outstretched arms of Haracic for her second goal of the season.

The Spirit’s two-goal advantage was short-lived: Angel City answered in first-half stoppage time after several promising opportunities earlier. MA Vignola rifled a left-footed strike past lunging Spirit keeper Aubrey Kingsbury, quieting the Audi Field crowd.

But Washington maintained its lead in the second half with a resilient defensive effort, holding Angel City to one shot on goal. Nicole Barnhart replaced Kingsbury after she exited in the 90th minute with a head injury following a flurry in the box; Barnhart secured the victory by thwarting Angel City’s rush during 10 chaotic minutes of stoppage time. Parsons said after the win that Kingsbury was fine.

The Spirit will wrap up a four-game homestand Wednesday during a Challenge Cup matchup with North Carolina.

