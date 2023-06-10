Woodgrove softball finishes off spotless playoff run with Class 5 title

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With a third shutout in as many state tournament games, the Woodgrove softball team won the Virginia Class 5 championship Saturday to cap a dominant season. The Wolverines’ 3-0 victory over Hickory in Leesburg avenged a loss to the Chesapeake school in last year’s state semifinals. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This time, the Wolverines’ experience paid dividends. Junior Abbey Lane threw her third consecutive shutout, and senior Alaina Santoli delivered a pair of run-scoring hits in the win.

Woodgrove (27-1) downed Clover Hill, 10-0, in the quarterfinals before squeaking past Nansemond River, 2-0, in Friday’s semifinals.

“They’ve been through the big games,” Coach Joe Spicer said of his veteran-laden team after Woodgrove’s semifinal victory. “We thought we had the right personnel to get here, so we were definitely shooting for this game.”

Unlike in last year’s 4-2 loss to the Hawks, when the Wolverines were held scoreless until the sixth inning, Woodgrove wasted little time getting on the board Saturday. Santoli’s first hit of the day rolled into center field to score a runner from third base in the second.

Sophomore Erynn Thompson smoked a double into left field in the subsequent inning to extend the Wolverines’ advantage to 2-0. Lane continued to roll in the circle, allowing just one hit through four innings as the experienced Woodgrove infield prevented multiple Hickory groundballs and line drives from reaching the outfield.

A triple by Santoli that scored Thompson in the sixth inning provided another insurance run.

Seven Wolverines recorded a hit, the sort of depth that the Wolverines saw as an advantage throughout their dominant season.

“I’m never scared that like ‘Oh, we’re down.’ Like, we got it,” senior third baseman Michelle Chatfield said of her team after a regular season win in April. “You got the whole rest of the lineup. I’m confident in the middle and the end of the lineup, no matter where we are.”

Lane finished the job with a three-pitch strikeout in the seventh inning before tossing her mask and glove and sprinting toward home plate. She bear-hugged catcher Cayden Sparks and tackled her to the dirt as their teammates converged into the infield, dogpiling on one another with a state championship secured.

