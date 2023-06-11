Prospect Brady House is back from injury and rising through the Nats’ ranks

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Late last week, the Washington Nationals made some notable minor league moves, with the highlight being the promotion of third baseman Brady House, their 2021 first-round draft pick, from Class A Fredericksburg to high Class A Wilmington. He’ll join left-hander Jake Bennett, a 2022-second round pick who got the same call a week earlier. In turn, third baseman Trey Lipscomb, a 2022 third-round pick, was promoted to Class AA Harrisburg.

In 36 games at Fredericksburg this season, House hit .297 with a .369 on-base percentage and an .869 OPS. House found similar success early in the season a year ago before a back injury slowed him; he didn’t play after June 11. But House has returned to form, showing the promise that led the Nationals to select him 11th overall.

“It was tough at first,” House said recently of being sidelined last season. “ … But I realized that, throughout the process, there’s a reason for everything. And I feel like that injury only made me stronger. So I feel healthy, and I feel good physically and mentally.”

House admitted that he felt more at ease with a year of experience under his belt. He was 18 when he joined Fredericksburg as the center of attention in a thin farm system.

A year ago, most rankings had him as one of the top 100 prospects in the minor leagues, with some listing him as the best position player in the Nationals’ system. But this year, House tumbled off many of the preseason lists. Only the Athletic (No. 85) and FanGraphs (No. 96) had him in the top 100.

House, who turned 20 last week, seemingly has found his groove again.

“Just going out there trying to put the bat on the ball every single at-bat,” he said of his approach last season. (Fredericksburg Manager Jake Lowery said, at times, House didn’t seem to have a plan at the plate.) “Now I’m starting to notice that you don’t have to swing at everything. … If it’s not a pitch you like and the umpire calls it a strike, all you can do is tip your cap to the pitcher for making a good pitch. So, yeah, it feels a lot better this year.”

House struck out 59 times, against 12 walks, in 45 games last season. But this year with Fredericksburg, he cut his strikeout total to 34 and raised his walk output to 16, suggesting he has improved but still has room to grow.

De Jon Watson, the Nationals’ director of player development, said he likes how House is managing the strike zone, adding that his approach is what the organization expected. House has shown an ability to drive pitches to the opposite field, but his pull-side power has yet to show up in games.

His development also included a shift from shortstop to third base. House had said he hoped to stick at short, but that was always going to be a challenge given his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame.

House looked smooth during pregame warm-ups at Fredericksburg’s Virginia Credit Union Stadium, then during the game showed plenty of zip getting the ball across the diamond. Watson said House was doing “exceptionally well” at third.

“I think it’s been a natural progression for him to get over there,” said Lowery, who added that House looks more confident at third base. “He’s a little bit better over there, I think. Maybe at shortstop he got exposed a little bit going left to right. And the game was a little fast because he’s got so many things to worry about. Third base, it’s just sticking to your spot and go make a play.”

House said he likes to set goals — but not stat-based ones such as hitting 20 home runs or posting a .300 batting average. His main goal this year is to stay healthy. Watson said the organization’s plan has been to play him in four games of each six-game series, though it would like to get that number up to five.

House learned the ebbs and flows of professional baseball a year ago. He believes he’s better for it. Now he’s one step closer to the majors. How he adapts will help determine how quickly he can get there.

“I felt really good last year, but it’s because I didn’t know the feeling of this year,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll feel better next year because I didn’t know that feeling. I feel like growing is a big aspect of this game, especially [when] you’re just working on getting better. Each season gives you something to look forward to fix from last season.”

