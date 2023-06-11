Lewis boys’ soccer fights to the finish, falls in Va. Class 6 final

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Down a goal with 10 minutes remaining in Sunday’s Class 6 championship game at Champe High in Aldie, the Lewis Lancers pushed and pushed. Coach John Millward, contained to a cast and a scooter because of a recent leg injury, sat on his sideline perch and bellowed to his players. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Everything!” he screamed. “Everything in the tank! Everything!”

The Lancers sprinted around with a maniacal energy, desperate to avoid the same scoreless fate that kept them from a state title two years ago. They pestered opposing defenders, moved frantically without the ball and sent long, hopeful passes down the field.

The minutes ticked by until the result became official: Lewis had lost to Kellam, 1-0. At the final whistle, all 11 Lewis players fell to the turf. It was over, and they were empty.

“I think there’s no doubt we played a competitive game,” senior forward Mohamed Ahmed said. “We gave Kellam a run for their money, and even if we didn’t get the win, I’m excited to see what this program does in the future after I’m gone.”

Kellam (21-0) had entered this game as the favorite, an undefeated powerhouse from Virginia Beach. But Lewis (13-7-1), making its second championship game appearance in three years, seemed plenty comfortable early. The Lancers earned the majority of possession and nearly scored twice in the first 20 minutes.

At one point, Lewis junior forward Elias Rodriguez Amador appeared to draw a foul at the edge of the box. But instead of earning a penalty kick, he was shown a yellow card for what the official deemed simulation. On the sideline, Millward nearly fell off his scooter.

The Knights scored just after the halftime break. Lewis was caught out of shape, and a series of quick passes set up Kellam forward Jashaun Johnson with an easy look.

“We probably came into the second half a little bit too relaxed, and we got caught for those 30 seconds,” senior defender Joel Claros said. “That was it.”

Two years ago, Lewis surprised the area by making a run to the Class 5 final. The Lancers lost that match, 5-0, to First Colonial. On Sunday they looked more like seasoned contenders, no longer happy just to be there.

“We’re always a work in progress,” Millward said. “But deep down in the culture and the DNA of this team, things are changing. Even if this is a runner-up trophy, it’s going to go into the cabinet all the same, and some of the younger kids are going to see that and we’re going to continue to work. We have a long way to go, but until that mission is done, I’ll be here and we’ll be working.”

When the final whistle blew, Millward took a second to himself and then looked out at the bodies strewn across the field. He turned to his bench players and gave them one last direction.

“Go,” he told them quietly. “Go pick up your teammates.”

